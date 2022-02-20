GirlCodeZA looking to upskill 100 women with coding skills





GirlCodeZA has opened an online coding Bootcamp for 100 women who have recently been retrenched.

The women will undergo a three months web development course for beginners.

Speaking to Refiloe Mpakanyane, co-founder of GirlCodeZA Tinyiko Simbine says people can apply via their social media pages @GirlCodeZA.

She adds that there is an aptitude test to take before you can continue.

With the uptake, we've realised that it hasn't been that high, I think a lot of women are hesitant and thinking can they really have a career change? and the answer is yes. Tinyiko Simbine, Co-Founder - GirlCodeZA

We are looking for women who have any sort of degree and people on a possible career change. The students will learn three web developments using HTML, CSS and Javascript. Tinyiko Simbine, Co-Founder - GirlCodeZA

