Soulful Sundays with Nonn Botha
Soulful Sundays with Nonn Botha
16:00 - 19:00
Soulful Sundays with Nonn Botha
16:00 - 19:00
There is a learning and squeezing about to happen to me - Hle

20 February 2022 11:55 AM
by Zanele Zama
gospel music
Hle
Hlengiwe ntombela
Motown gospel

Gospel star Hlengiwe 'Hle' Ntombela talks about signing a deal with American-based recording company Motown Gospel.

Gospel star Hlengiwe Ntombela better known as 'Hle' says signing a deal with American-based recording company Motown Gospel is a testament that God is in control.

The ain't label based in Nashville made the announcement last week.

Speaking to Refiloe Mpakanyane, Hle says this means her craft will reach global markets.

I respect the brand, I respect the organisation because everyone who has gone into that organisation has been squeezed to the best of their ability to become the best that they are.

Hlengiwe 'HLE' Ntombela, Musician

They see beyond what you see, I have been singing Zulu but they were able to figure out that something about me fits with what they are trying to do and that really humbles me.

Hlengiwe 'HLE' Ntombela, Musician

There is a lot of learning and squeezing that's about to happen to me that I'm terrified of.

Hlengiwe 'HLE' Ntombela, Musician



