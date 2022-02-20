There is a learning and squeezing about to happen to me - Hle
Gospel star Hlengiwe Ntombela better known as 'Hle' says signing a deal with American-based recording company Motown Gospel is a testament that God is in control.
The ain't label based in Nashville made the announcement last week.
Speaking to Refiloe Mpakanyane, Hle says this means her craft will reach global markets.
I respect the brand, I respect the organisation because everyone who has gone into that organisation has been squeezed to the best of their ability to become the best that they are.Hlengiwe 'HLE' Ntombela, Musician
They see beyond what you see, I have been singing Zulu but they were able to figure out that something about me fits with what they are trying to do and that really humbles me.Hlengiwe 'HLE' Ntombela, Musician
There is a lot of learning and squeezing that's about to happen to me that I'm terrified of.Hlengiwe 'HLE' Ntombela, Musician
So excited to welcome to the family @HleLive 🙌 We can't wait for y'all to hear her incredible talent! pic.twitter.com/pbzHrOhJux— Motown Gospel (@MotownGospel) February 17, 2022
#HLExMotownGospel pic.twitter.com/0JhC06aY15— Hle Live (@HleLive) February 17, 2022
