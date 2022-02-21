Intervals between COVID vaccine jabs reduced, mixing of booster shots allowed





As of Monday, South Africans older than 18 can now mix their COVID-19 vaccine booster dose.

The Health Department has announced that adults who have received one dose of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine will be eligible to receive a booster dose of either the same vaccine or Pfizer after an interval of three months.

The interval between the first and the second doses of Pfizer vaccine will be reduced from 6 weeks to just three weeks as of Wednesday.

Bongani Bingwa chats to Health Department deputy director general and National Vaccine Programme head Dr Nicholas Crisp to give more insight on the matter.

We are know able to mix the vaccines, this has been done in other parts of the world for some time and we are know formally introducing it into our schedule. Dr Nicholas Crisp, Deputy director-general - Health Department

He adds that instead of waiting six months, people are now eligible for a booster shot, three months after the second dose.

