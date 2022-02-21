Online vehicle licence renewals service system will cost motorists a lot - Outa
Outa CEO Wayne Duvenage says even though it is good to move into the digital space, the new online vehicle licence renewals service system will cost motorists a lot of money.
He says if a motorists goes to the traffic offices to have their vehicle ownership changed, they will pay about R150 for the administration fees.
Duvenage chats to Bongani Bingwa over the high prices it will cost motorists for using the online system.
However, if you want to do it on line, it will cost you R530 and that is a lot. Over time, these offices are going to require less staff and that is the way to go, you want people to use digital however, to do so at massive cost will leave room for corruption.Wayne Duvenage, CEO - OUTA
