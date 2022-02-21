WATCH: SANDF Rooikat tanker crashing on N1 goes viral





SANDF Rooikat tanker crashing on N1 goes viral

Social media is talking after a video of a SANDF Rooikat tanker crashing on N1 goes viral.

Watch the video below:

Dashcam Captures SANDF Rooikat Spinning Out Of Control Before Crashing on N1, Bloemfontein pic.twitter.com/NQQThOFxCZ — SA Trucker (@rsa_trucker) February 20, 2022

