No one fights for critical skills, poor people fight for crumbs - Motsoaledi
Home Affairs Minister Dr Aaron Motsoaledi says the proposed new law governing job quotas for foreign nations has been in the making for several laws.
South Africa plans to introduce this law to deal with the high unemployment rates in the country.
Speaking to Aubrey Masango on the Clement Manyathela show, Motsoaledi says the critical skills list is part and parcel of the immigration laws.
He adds that the critical skills list was not published in 2018 as the law requires because of massive consultations.
The minister of home affairs is supposed to publish a list of critical skills and that list reviewed every four years. The last time the critical skills list was published in South Africa is 2014.Dr Aaron Motsoaledi, Minister of Home Affairs
There is nothing explosive about the critical skills list and yes, it did delay because, in terms of Section 19-4 of the Immigration Act, it's supposed to be published in the government gazette by the minister of home affairs.Dr Aaron Motsoaledi, Minister of Home Affairs
The battles you see for jobs on the ground it's about ordinary poor people. It's poor people fighting each other about the crumbs on the people. If you look at the critical skills list, no one is fighting for them.Dr Aaron Motsoaledi, Minister of Home Affairs
Motsoaledi says the critical skills list was gazetted on 2 February and transitional mechanisms have been outlined.
There is nothing wrong with employing people from other countries, even the law allows for that but the problem is if companies employ an illegal person in order to exploit them.Dr Aaron Motsoaledi, Minister of Home Affairs
Meanwhile, the Leader of One SA Movement Mmusi Maimane says strong leadership is needed in the Southern African Development Community region.
The enforcement of a critical skills list is a very tricky situation because what ends up happening is people register under different codes.Mmusi Maimane, Leader - One SA Movement
I think where South Africa has is failed is, in fact, it allowed dictators to balloon in its own SADC neighborhood, and whilst they failed to intervene there, they've ended up with a scenario where unskilled immigration is taking place in the country.Mmusi Maimane, Leader - One SA Movement
Listen to the full interview below:
Source : https://previews.123rf.com/images/rawpixel/rawpixel1510/rawpixel151001370/45903847-job-search-career-hiring-opportunity-employment-concept.jpg
More from Local
Mother-tongue should be learned at home, schools must improve quality - PanSALB
Pan South African Language Board CEO Lance Schultz speaks about International Mother Language Day.Read More
'It will be a political decision whether Godongwana pumps more money into SAA'
Fin24 journalist Carol Paton looks at what to expect from the budget with regard to South African Airways.Read More
'It takes only 4cm of water for a baby to drown,' says home safety expert
Home safety manager and resident social worker Pumla Mtambeka-Nyakaza talks about children's safety in the home.Read More
Sopa: Makhura plans to make Gauteng economy, jobs top priorities in next 2 years
The premier highlighted plans to rebuild an economy devastated by job losses under the two-year state of emergency which was implemented to curb the spread of the deadly coronavirus.Read More
Online vehicle licence renewals service system will cost motorists a lot - Outa
Bongani Bingwa chats to Outa CEO Wayne Duvenage over the high prices it will cost motorists for using the online system.Read More
Intervals between COVID vaccine jabs reduced, mixing of booster shots allowed
Bongani Bingwa chats to Health Department deputy DG Dr Nicholas Crisp to reflect on the vaccine changes.Read More
SA’s disposal of medical waste scrutinised amid global COVID-driven ‘time bomb’
Two years later and South Africa is no closer to dealing with the safe disposal of medical waste that WHO says is part of a larger, global ‘ticking time bomb’.Read More
GirlCodeZA looking to upskill 100 women with coding skills
Co-founder of GirlCodeZA Tinyiko Simbine says people can apply via their social media pages @GirlCodeZA.Read More
City of Tshwane claws back R500 million in unpaid bills
The City of Tshwane has collected almost R500 million in its campaign to clampdown on non-paying customers.Read More