Sopa: Makhura plans to make Gauteng economy, jobs top priorities in next 2 years
JOHANNESBURG - Gauteng Premier David Makhura has placed focus on the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and plans for economic and infrastructure recovery in the province.
Makhura was delivering his State of the Province Address (Sopa) at the Brixton Multipurpose Center in Johannesburg.
The premier highlighted plans to rebuild an economy devastated by job losses under the two-year state of emergency which was implemented to curb the spread of the deadly coronavirus.
He said all hands must be on deck to move from the health emergency to what he dubbed an economic and service delivery emergency.
"We make the economy and jobs the centre stage and the number one priority in the next two years, we will also work closely with national government and our municipalities to accelerate service delivery and focus on improving infrastructure," Makhura said.
#GPSOPA2022 Police band at the Brixton Multipurpose Centre in Johannesburg where Premier David Makhura will deliver his State of the Province this morning. MS pic.twitter.com/7ot3cudg3F— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) February 21, 2022
This article first appeared on EWN : Sopa: Makhura plans to make Gauteng economy, jobs top priorities in next 2 years
Source : Masechaba Sefularo/Eyewitness News
