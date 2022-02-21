'It takes only 4cm of water for a baby to drown,' says home safety expert





Child Safe SA advocates for children's safety and promotes the optimal health and development of all children in South Africa.

Speaking to Relebogile Mabotja, home safety manager and resident social worker Pumla Mtambeka-Nyakaza says their main focus is the prevention of intentional accidents.

She adds that they work with the government, other non-governmental organisations and the private sector.

The most common cause of death to children is our road crashes and then followed by drowning and burns. Pumla Mtambeka-Nyakaza, Home safety manager and resident social worker

When it comes to injuries, we have more falls from most kids that are coming in at the Red Cross children's hospital. They fall either on level surfaces or heights followed by burns and poisons. Pumla Mtambeka-Nyakaza, Home safety manager and resident social worker

It is important that you need to make sure that any contents of water that it's closed with a lid. It needs only 4cm of water for a baby to drown. Pumla Mtambeka-Nyakaza, Home safety manager and resident social worker

