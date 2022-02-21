Amplats reports record-breaking financial results - pays dividends of R80bn
Anglo American Platinum (Amplats) on Monday released record-breaking results for the year ending on 31 December 2021.
It achieved an all-time high production of 5.1 million ounces of refined Platinum Group Metals while increasing sales by 82% to 5.2 million ounces.
A 22% increase in the rand cost of PGMs have also contributed to the record results.
Headline earnings for the reporting period came in at R79 billion.
The company is paying out R80 billion in dividends.
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviewed Natascha Viljoen, CEO at Amplats (scroll up to listen).
A very good financial performance… It was about time that we awarded our investors… A R300 pay-out per share…Natascha Viljoen, CEO - Anglo American Platinum
We see deficits for our products… and a robust market in the medium term… We see thrifting and substitution… Rhodium… there is no substitute… Totally thrifting and substituting out of PGMs is very hard to do…Natascha Viljoen, CEO - Anglo American Platinum
If sanctions [against Russia] stop production… it will definitely have an impact on the palladium price…Natascha Viljoen, CEO - Anglo American Platinum
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Amplats reports record-breaking financial results - pays dividends of R80bn
Source : https://previews.123rf.com/images/sunshineseeds/sunshineseeds2008/sunshineseeds200802983/155098961-platinum-mining-and-processing-of-ore-piles-of-ore-rock-being-moved-and-stored.jpg
More from Business
What happens beyond Bitcoin? The likely winners, and losers…
Bruce Whitfield interviews Steven Boykey Sidle about his book "Beyond Bitcoin: Decentralised Finance and the End of Banks".Read More
Ivan Pillay launches Whistleblower House – need help to safely blow the whistle?
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Ben Theron, Executive Director at the Whistleblower House.Read More
Sasol withholds dividends – slashes long-term debt instead
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Fleetwood Grobler, CEO at Sasol.Read More
Sopa: Makhura plans to make Gauteng economy, jobs top priorities in next 2 years
The premier highlighted plans to rebuild an economy devastated by job losses under the two-year state of emergency which was implemented to curb the spread of the deadly coronavirus.Read More
Water disruptions anticipated for areas supplied by Eikenhoff substation
City Power says residents should brace themselves for water disruptions this weekend.Read More
Patrick Soon-Shiong, the planet's richest doctor, returns to SA with big plans
Patrick Soon-Shiong spoke to CapeTalk's Refilwe Moloto about science, his career and his love for the country and its people.Read More
'Ramaphosa's cannabis promises will go nowhere if regulators keep stalling'
The Money Show interviews the founder and CEO of Elixinol SA, Anthony Cohen.Read More
Are you paying premiums on 'useless' cellphone insurance policies?
Wendy Knowler targets mobile providers that let clients keep paying sometimes forgotten policies for old phones - The Money ShowRead More
GoodThingsGuy teams up with Meta (Facebook) for new kindness campaign
Bruce Whitfield talks to Good Things Guy founder Brent Lindeque about the campaign, which honours Random Acts of Kindness Day.Read More