Amplats reports record-breaking financial results - pays dividends of R80bn





Anglo American Platinum (Amplats) on Monday released record-breaking results for the year ending on 31 December 2021.

It achieved an all-time high production of 5.1 million ounces of refined Platinum Group Metals while increasing sales by 82% to 5.2 million ounces.

A 22% increase in the rand cost of PGMs have also contributed to the record results.

Headline earnings for the reporting period came in at R79 billion.

The company is paying out R80 billion in dividends.

© sunshineseeds/123rf.com

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviewed Natascha Viljoen, CEO at Amplats (scroll up to listen).

A very good financial performance… It was about time that we awarded our investors… A R300 pay-out per share… Natascha Viljoen, CEO - Anglo American Platinum

We see deficits for our products… and a robust market in the medium term… We see thrifting and substitution… Rhodium… there is no substitute… Totally thrifting and substituting out of PGMs is very hard to do… Natascha Viljoen, CEO - Anglo American Platinum

If sanctions [against Russia] stop production… it will definitely have an impact on the palladium price… Natascha Viljoen, CEO - Anglo American Platinum

