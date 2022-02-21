Streaming issues? Report here
The John Perlman Show
15:00 - 18:00
The John Perlman Show
15:00 - 18:00
'It will be a political decision whether Godongwana pumps more money into SAA'

21 February 2022 4:51 PM
by Zanele Zama
Tags:
SAA
bailouts
2022 Budget Speech

Fin24 journalist Carol Paton looks at what to expect from the budget with regard to South African Airways.

All eyes will be on Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana’s maiden budget speech on Wednesday.

Will he pump more money into South Africa Airways?

John Perlman speaks to Fin24 journalist Carol Paton for more.

SAA, I'm assured by industry sources, is not running profitably at the moment so we don't know what is being racked up in terms of the debt over the last 10 months period.

Carol Paton, Journalist/Writer - Fin24

All budget decisions are political decisions. It was a political decision by Tito Mboweni and the Cabinet not to put another R3.5 billion up for SAA. So it once again it will be a political decision.

Carol Paton, Journalist/Writer - Fin24

Listen to the full interview below:




