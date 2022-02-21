Mother-tongue should be learned at home, schools must improve quality - PanSALB





Today is International Mother Language Day.

It is there to promote linguistic and cultural diversity.

John Perlman speaks to Pan South African Language Board (PanSALB) chief executive officer Lance Schultz about this year's theme.

I think we have a very long way to go to ensure that we embrace multilingualism and that we afford learners an opportunity to actually get this form of instruction within their schools. Lance Schultz, Chief Executive Officer - PanSALB

I believe it's a societal compact that needs to be formed because mother-tongue should be learned at home while the Department of Education expands on that in terms of their learning. Lance Schultz, Chief Executive Officer - PanSALB

We do want parents to ensure through the form of the written word, the spoken word as well its communication in the home to achieve this goal. Lance Schultz, Chief Executive Officer - PanSALB

Listen to the full interview below: