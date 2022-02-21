Ivan Pillay launches Whistleblower House – need help to safely blow the whistle?
Former Sars deputy commissioner Ivan Pillay has launched The Whistleblower House, an organisation to protect whistleblowers.
The not-for-profit organisation aims to facilitate support services for whistleblowers and to create awareness of their plight.
Whistleblowers get access to legal, financial, psychological and security support.
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviewed Ben Theron, Executive Director at the Whistleblower House (scroll up to listen).
The idea is to have a support system for whistleblowers… They need legal support… financial support… psychological support… safety and security are critical…Ben Theron, Executive Director - Whistleblower House
They’re regarded as damaged goods… It is very difficult for whistleblowers to find a job… They did the right thing. It’s an advantage to employ them.Ben Theron, Executive Director - Whistleblower House
We do an assessment of whistleblowers as they approach us, to determine what their needs are… We establish a series of safe places to live…Ben Theron, Executive Director - Whistleblower House
Whistleblowing… is a pillar of our democracy… It’s absolutely important that we get funding for these people… We intend to talk to the NPA…Ben Theron, Executive Director - Whistleblower House
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Ivan Pillay launches Whistleblower House – need help to safely blow the whistle?
