What happens beyond Bitcoin? The likely winners, and losers…

This week Whitfield interviewed Steven Boykey Sidle about his book “Beyond Bitcoin: Decentralised Finance and the End of Banks”.

Decentralised Finance (DeFi). © kviztln/123rf.com

The world has been fixated on Bitcoin… But a much more transformative technology is decentralised finance… This will be a bigger industry than Bitcoin, by far. Steven Boykey Sidle, author - Beyond Bitcoin: Decentralised Finance and the End of Banks

The banking fraternity is a black box, and we are powerless against it… With DeFi… the trust comes with time… Steven Boykey Sidle, author - Beyond Bitcoin: Decentralised Finance and the End of Banks

In the world of DeFi, the money goes into a big pool, and that is lent out to individuals… Steven Boykey Sidle, author - Beyond Bitcoin: Decentralised Finance and the End of Banks

The banks are responding… Every single one of them has embryonic DeFi divisions… Steven Boykey Sidle, author - Beyond Bitcoin: Decentralised Finance and the End of Banks

Description on Amazon:

After over a decade of Bitcoin, which has now moved beyond lore and hype into an increasingly robust star in the firmament of global assets, a new and more important question has arisen.

What happens beyond Bitcoin?

The answer is decentralised finance – “DeFi”.

Tech and finance experts Steven Boykey Sidley and Simon Dingle argue that DeFi - which enables all manner of financial transactions to take place directly, person to person, without the involvement of financial institutions - will redesign the cogs and wheels in the engines of trust and make the remarkable rise of Bitcoin look quaint by comparison.

It will disrupt and displace fine and respectable companies, if not entire industries.

Sidley and Dingle explain how DeFi works, introduce the organisations and individuals that comprise the new industry, and identify the likely winners and losers in the coming revolution.

This article first appeared on CapeTalk : What happens beyond Bitcoin? The likely winners, and losers…