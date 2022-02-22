'No evidence that municipal tap water is responsible for typhoid outbreak'
The National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD) has dismissed social media posts doing the rounds regarding typhoid fever, as false information.
The social media posts making the rounds alleged that the is typhoid in municipal water and claimed that there are cases in some towns or provinces.
RELATED: NICD punts hand hygiene, clean water as preventative steps against Typhoid fever
Speaking to Bongani Bingwa Wits University Division of Infectious Diseases head Dr Jeremy Nel says there is no evidence that tap water has typhoid.
There is a number of cases seen normally for typhoid in South Africa each year, there has been a small increase but in essence if there was municipal water contamination we would have seen thousands of cases.Dr Jeremy Nel, Division of Infectious Diseases head - Wits University
There is no reason to worry about tap water that we are currently drinking, at least regarding to typhoid.Dr Jeremy Nel, Division of Infectious Diseases head - Wits University
Listen below to the full conversation:
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_3242983_water-drop-falling-from-an-old-tap.html?vti=ncpgysq5h7tkb7hcvo-1-93
More from Local
Political party funding: Here's how much they got for Q3
The Independent Electoral Commission has released its penultimate political party funding disclosure report on Monday with eleven political parties making declarations amounting to over R46 million.Read More
Rosettenville shootout: 'It was one of the most chaotic scenes I have attended'
Mandy Wiener chats to News24 journalist Jeff Wicks to give more insight on the shootout between police and criminals.Read More
'We think someone is sabotaging Charlotte Maxeke hospital,' says department head
The Charlotte Maxeke Johannesburg Academic Hospital has been closed since 16 April 2021 due to a fire that seriously damaged parts of the facility.Read More
'The is a lack of accountability at State Security Agency'
Bongani Bingwa chats to News24's Jeff Wicks and SSA's Mava Scott on articles released about the corruption at the agency.Read More
Ivan Pillay launches Whistleblower House – need help to safely blow the whistle?
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Ben Theron, Executive Director at the Whistleblower House.Read More
Mother-tongue should be learned at home, schools must improve quality - PanSALB
Pan South African Language Board CEO Lance Schultz speaks about International Mother Language Day.Read More
'It will be a political decision whether Godongwana pumps more money into SAA'
Fin24 journalist Carol Paton looks at what to expect from the budget with regard to South African Airways.Read More
'It takes only 4cm of water for a baby to drown,' says home safety expert
Home safety manager and resident social worker Pumla Mtambeka-Nyakaza talks about children's safety in the home.Read More
Sopa: Makhura plans to make Gauteng economy, jobs top priorities in next 2 years
The premier highlighted plans to rebuild an economy devastated by job losses under the two-year state of emergency which was implemented to curb the spread of the deadly coronavirus.Read More