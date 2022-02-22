'The is a lack of accountability at State Security Agency'
News24 investigative journalist Jeff Wicks says all the documents that the publication relied on for the story on the State Security Agency (SSA) were based on investigation handed to the Zondo Commission or the Hawks.
The rot at the agency is not new but what the documents do is to give vivid detail, he adds.
He shares these sentiments after News24 released a series of articles that aim to expose large scale fraud, money laundering and corruption at the agency.
Speaking to Bongani Bingwa, Wicks says the issue is the lack of accountability at the agency.
The is a select crop of individuals who have repeatedly been implicated in malfeasance.Jeff Wicks, Investigative journalist - News24
However, State Security Agency spokesperson Mava Scott says there is a lot of speculation that is being made by Wicks and the agency is working tirelessly to follow up on all the cases that different reports have recommended.
