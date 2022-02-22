VIDEO: Guy reacting to gun fire in Rosettenville has everyone talking
Guy reacting to gun fire in Rosettenville has everyone talking
Social media is talking after a video of a Guy reacting to gun fire in Rosettenville has everyone talking
The reaction comes after eight suspects have been shot and killed during a shootout with police in Rosettenville, southern Johannesburg.
Watch the video below:
21/02/2022— RIOT & ATTACK info South Africa (@RiotAndAttackSA) February 21, 2022
*WARNING - LANGUAGE*
JHB-SOUTH
5-6 suspects killed after fierce gun battle with police in #Rosettenville. Two officers sustained gunshot wounds and have been airlifted to hospital. pic.twitter.com/M5GRAjWmtr
