'We think someone is sabotaging Charlotte Maxeke hospital,' says department head
Doctors and patients are expressing frustrations at the snail's pace of repairs at the Charlotte Maxeke Johannesburg Academic Hospital.
The hospital was gutted by fire 10-month ago forcing it to divert patients to Helen Joseph Hospital.
In June last year, the hospital partially opened operating at a bed capacity of about 650 beds and but repairs have not been completed.
Speaking to Aubrey Masango on the Clement Manyathela Show, head of the department of internal medicine at the hospital says the repairs at the hospital have been delayed because the people in power have medical aids and don't need services of that hospital.
The assessment of the structural integrity of that to date has not been done, the forensic report on why the fire started has not been given or shared with the clinicians or the public.Professor Adam Mahomed, Head of department of internal medicine - Charlotte Maxeke Academic Hospital
It's sad when people play politics with people's lives. Our efficiencies and productivity are limited. We are always thinking someone is sabotaging this hospital.Professor Adam Mahomed, Head of department of internal medicine - Charlotte Maxeke Academic Hospital
Salome Meyer from Cancer Alliance says the maintenance of the hospital has not been up to date.
She adds that at the oncology department they have over 2,000 patients on a waiting list for radiation treatment.
A treatment that could be life-saving but if you have been on a waiting list for more than two years then your chances of survival are very bad.Salome Meyer, Cancer Alliance
The question we are asking is: How come the CEO of the hospital indicated 'I don't need radiation equipment coupled with the staff that goes with it?' She gave her allocation away.Salome Meyer, Cancer Alliance
Gauteng Provincial government Director-General Thabo Masebe says they could not have expedited the process more than they have.
All of us can wish we can wake up and open this hospital but it would be irresponsible to do that without checking all the safety issues. We can't place the life of patients, clinicians, the public at risk.Thabo Masebe, Director-General, Gauteng Provincial government
Listen to the full interview below:
