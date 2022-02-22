Rosettenville shootout: 'It was one of the most chaotic scenes I have attended'

Streaming issues? Report here
Relebogile Mabotja - thumbnail 2021 Relebogile Mabotja - thumbnail 2021
Afternoons with Relebogile Mabotja
13:00 - 15:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 14:35
Car Feature - Technical issues
Afternoons with Relebogile Mabotja
Guests
Nicol Louw - Technical Specialist and Former Technical Editor for Car Magazine
Today at 15:10
EWN: Tshegofatso Pule
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Kgomotso Modise
Today at 15:16
EWN: Ace Magashule and co- accused returns to court for asbestos fraud, corruption case.
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Tshidi Madia, Eyewitness News Senior politics journalist
Today at 15:20
BJC calls for a budget that grows the economy and prioritises socio-economic rights
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Zimbali Mncube - at Institute for Economic Justice
Today at 16:10
what surveillance is going on to look out for the next variant?
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Prof Cheryl Cohen, Head of the Centre for Respiratory Disease and Meningitis at the NICD
Today at 16:20
#MyHome Town with Phuti Justice Sepale in Seshego
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Phuti Justice Sepale, chair person Community Policing Forum in Seshego
Today at 17:10
Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane’s parliamentary impeachment continues in Parliament.
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Adv. Modidima Mannya, Executive Director of Legal Services at UNISA.
Today at 17:20
Ukraine: Boris Johnson to announce UK sanctions against Russia
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Prof Irina Filatova, Processor of Russia’s National Research University
Today at 18:09
Kumba pays out 100% of headline earnings amid rollercoaster iron ore price performance
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Mpumi Zikalala - CEO at Kumba Iron Ore
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Wayne McCurrie - From Wealth and Investments at First National Bank
Today at 18:39
Motus first-half profits jump by 51%
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Osman Arbee - CEO at Motus
Today at 19:08
ZOOM Heroes and Zeros, with Andy Rice
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Andy Rice - Branding and Advertising Expert at ...
Today at 19:18
ZOOM - Africa Business Focus
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Dianna Games - Chief Executive at Africa At Work (business consultancy)
Today at 19:33
ZOOM Investment School - How can individuals include alternative investments in their portfolios?
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Craig Gradidge - Co-Founder and Financial Planner at Gradidge-Mahura Investments
No Items to show
Up Next: The John Perlman Show
See full line-up
Afternoons with Relebogile Mabotja
13:00 - 15:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Political party funding: Here's how much they got for Q3 The Independent Electoral Commission has released its penultimate political party funding disclosure report on Monday with eleven... 22 February 2022 2:04 PM
Rosettenville shootout: 'It was one of the most chaotic scenes I have attended' Mandy Wiener chats to News24 journalist Jeff Wicks to give more insight on the shootout between police and criminals. 22 February 2022 12:48 PM
'We think someone is sabotaging Charlotte Maxeke hospital,' says department head The Charlotte Maxeke Johannesburg Academic Hospital has been closed since 16 April 2021 due to a fire that seriously damaged parts... 22 February 2022 11:40 AM
View all Local
Sopa: Makhura plans to make Gauteng economy, jobs top priorities in next 2 years The premier highlighted plans to rebuild an economy devastated by job losses under the two-year state of emergency which was imple... 21 February 2022 12:49 PM
'Ramaphosa's cannabis promises will go nowhere if regulators keep stalling' The Money Show interviews the founder and CEO of Elixinol SA, Anthony Cohen. 17 February 2022 8:54 PM
South Africa's banks hold too much government debt - IMF warning Bruce Whitfield interviews Kokkie Kooyman, Executive Director and Portfolio Manager at Denker Capital. 17 February 2022 7:02 PM
View all Politics
What happens beyond Bitcoin? The likely winners, and losers… Bruce Whitfield interviews Steven Boykey Sidley about his book "Beyond Bitcoin: Decentralised Finance and the End of Banks". 21 February 2022 7:51 PM
Ivan Pillay launches Whistleblower House – need help to safely blow the whistle? The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Ben Theron, Executive Director at the Whistleblower House. 21 February 2022 7:20 PM
Sasol withholds dividends – slashes long-term debt instead The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Fleetwood Grobler, CEO at Sasol. 21 February 2022 6:54 PM
View all Business
Nespresso launches new organic coffee to help revive coffee farming in Congo Reviving Origins KAHAWA ya CONGO captures the sweet, fruity flavours of coffee from Lake Kivu’s volcanic shores 21 February 2022 7:40 AM
Patrick Soon-Shiong, the planet's richest doctor, returns to SA with big plans Patrick Soon-Shiong spoke to CapeTalk's Refilwe Moloto about science, his career and his love for the country and its people. 18 February 2022 8:09 AM
Are you paying premiums on 'useless' cellphone insurance policies? Wendy Knowler targets mobile providers that let clients keep paying sometimes forgotten policies for old phones - The Money Show 17 February 2022 7:44 PM
View all Lifestyle
Being a referee for Afcon final takes a lot of preparation - Victor Gomes South African referee Victor Gomes says he doesn't support any team or have a favourite player, being neutral helps him officiate... 10 February 2022 6:52 PM
[WATCH] 'Advantage, Nike' for immediate celebratory video after Nadal win Andy Rice picks Nike's video following Rafael Nadal's historic Australian Open win for his advertising hero - on The Money Show. 1 February 2022 8:57 PM
Nadal beats Medvedev in epic Australian Open final to claim 21st grand slam The 35-year-old surpassed Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic to become the all-time greatest men's major winner. 30 January 2022 5:03 PM
View all Sport
VIDEO: Guy reacting to gun fire in Rosettenville has everyone talking Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 22 February 2022 8:56 AM
America's Got Talent singer Nightbirde dies at age 31 after cancer battle Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 22 February 2022 8:56 AM
WATCH: SANDF Rooikat tanker crashing on N1 goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 21 February 2022 8:37 AM
View all Entertainment
GoodThingsGuy teams up with Meta (Facebook) for new kindness campaign Bruce Whitfield talks to Good Things Guy founder Brent Lindeque about the campaign, which honours Random Acts of Kindness Day. 17 February 2022 7:31 PM
702 will be at the National Water and Sanitation Summit The two-day Summit is set to draft immediate actions to be taken as far as water and sanitation services provision is concerned. 17 February 2022 11:00 AM
Ukraine-Russia tension: The fear is that an accidental war could happen - Monyae University of Johannesburg director of the Centre for Africa for China Dr David Monyae says what is needed is diplomacy to defuse... 15 February 2022 1:36 PM
View all World
'We are a whisk away from eradicating polio' The Malawian health authorities have declared an outbreak of wild poliovirus type 1 after the first case was detected in Lilongwe. 19 February 2022 8:45 AM
Is the Green Economy a win-win for South Africa? Clement Manyathela speaks to Mashoba Moshoeshoe, Green Economy specialist in the Investment and Infrastructure Office 21 January 2022 6:15 AM
'Vaccine plant investment will help SA grow pharmaceutical industry' The Money Show interviews the Medical Research Council's Dr Glenda Gray about SA-born Dr Patrick Soon-Shiong's biotech investment. 19 January 2022 7:38 PM
View all Africa
What happens beyond Bitcoin? The likely winners, and losers… Bruce Whitfield interviews Steven Boykey Sidley about his book "Beyond Bitcoin: Decentralised Finance and the End of Banks". 21 February 2022 7:51 PM
Are you paying premiums on 'useless' cellphone insurance policies? Wendy Knowler targets mobile providers that let clients keep paying sometimes forgotten policies for old phones - The Money Show 17 February 2022 7:44 PM
[WATCH] Kudos to Checkers Sixty60 for exploiting hype around 'Tinder Swindler' Branding expert Andy Rice says Checkers and ad agency Retroviral did a brilliant job - on The Money Show 16 February 2022 8:21 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Local

Rosettenville shootout: 'It was one of the most chaotic scenes I have attended'

22 February 2022 12:48 PM
by Matshepo Sehloho
Tags:
Rosettenville
Shootout
Cash in transit

Mandy Wiener chats to News24 journalist Jeff Wicks to give more insight on the shootout between police and criminals.

Eight suspects have been shot and killed during a shootout with police in Rosettenville, southern Johannesburg on Monday.

Police said that the group was about to rob a cash-in-transit van and nine other gang members are on the run.

After the criminals opened fire at an overhead chopper, four police officers have been admitted to hospital.

Speaking to Mandy Wiener, News24 journalist Jeff Wicks says the gang was being actively surveilled members of crime intelligence.

The gang had planned to bomb a cash van on Friday but that mission was aborted. It was a chaotic scene, one of the most chaotic scenes I have ever attended in my career.

Jeff Wicks, Investigative journalist - News24

The were dead bodies lying across all over the place because this fire fight travelled across the surbub as these men tried to flee.

Jeff Wicks, Investigative journalist - News24

Listen below to the full conversation:




22 February 2022 12:48 PM
by Matshepo Sehloho
Tags:
Rosettenville
Shootout
Cash in transit

More from Local

Political party funding: Here's how much they got for Q3

22 February 2022 2:04 PM

The Independent Electoral Commission has released its penultimate political party funding disclosure report on Monday with eleven political parties making declarations amounting to over R46 million.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'We think someone is sabotaging Charlotte Maxeke hospital,' says department head

22 February 2022 11:40 AM

The Charlotte Maxeke Johannesburg Academic Hospital has been closed since 16 April 2021 due to a fire that seriously damaged parts of the facility.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'The is a lack of accountability at State Security Agency'

22 February 2022 8:33 AM

Bongani Bingwa chats to News24's Jeff Wicks and SSA's Mava Scott on articles released about the corruption at the agency.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'No evidence that municipal tap water is responsible for typhoid outbreak'

22 February 2022 7:27 AM

Wits University Division of Infectious Diseases head Dr Jeremy Nel says there is no reason to worry about the tap water.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Ivan Pillay launches Whistleblower House – need help to safely blow the whistle?

21 February 2022 7:20 PM

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Ben Theron, Executive Director at the Whistleblower House.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Mother-tongue should be learned at home, schools must improve quality - PanSALB

21 February 2022 5:22 PM

Pan South African Language Board CEO Lance Schultz speaks about International Mother Language Day.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'It will be a political decision whether Godongwana pumps more money into SAA'

21 February 2022 4:51 PM

Fin24 journalist Carol Paton looks at what to expect from the budget with regard to South African Airways.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'It takes only 4cm of water for a baby to drown,' says home safety expert

21 February 2022 3:57 PM

Home safety manager and resident social worker Pumla Mtambeka-Nyakaza talks about children's safety in the home.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Sopa: Makhura plans to make Gauteng economy, jobs top priorities in next 2 years

21 February 2022 12:49 PM

The premier highlighted plans to rebuild an economy devastated by job losses under the two-year state of emergency which was implemented to curb the spread of the deadly coronavirus.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

No one fights for critical skills, poor people fight for crumbs - Motsoaledi

21 February 2022 11:50 AM

Minister of Home Affairs Dr Aaron Mostoaledi and ONE SA leader Mmusi Maimane talk about the critical skills list.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Rosettenville shootout: 'It was one of the most chaotic scenes I have attended'

Local

'We think someone is sabotaging Charlotte Maxeke hospital,' says department head

Local

'The is a lack of accountability at State Security Agency'

Local

EWN Highlights

Chris Hani’s killer Janusz Waluś takes another shot at parole

22 February 2022 2:25 PM

Ukraine urges 'tough sanctions' after Putin orders troops into rebel regions

22 February 2022 12:51 PM

Tonga back online as undersea cable repaired

22 February 2022 12:34 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA