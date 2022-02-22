Rosettenville shootout: 'It was one of the most chaotic scenes I have attended'
Eight suspects have been shot and killed during a shootout with police in Rosettenville, southern Johannesburg on Monday.
Police said that the group was about to rob a cash-in-transit van and nine other gang members are on the run.
After the criminals opened fire at an overhead chopper, four police officers have been admitted to hospital.
Speaking to Mandy Wiener, News24 journalist Jeff Wicks says the gang was being actively surveilled members of crime intelligence.
The gang had planned to bomb a cash van on Friday but that mission was aborted. It was a chaotic scene, one of the most chaotic scenes I have ever attended in my career.Jeff Wicks, Investigative journalist - News24
The were dead bodies lying across all over the place because this fire fight travelled across the surbub as these men tried to flee.Jeff Wicks, Investigative journalist - News24
Listen below to the full conversation:
