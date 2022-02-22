Political party funding: Here's how much they got for Q3





JOHANNESBURG - The African National Congress (ANC) received the most donations made to political parties in the third quarter of the 2021/22 financial year at over R22 million, followed by the Democratic Alliance (DA), which received more than R12.5 million.

The Electoral Commission of South Africa (IEC) has released its penultimate political party funding disclosure report on Monday with eleven political parties making declarations amounting to over R46 million.

This is up from the more than R30 million declared in the first quarter but short of the nearly R57 million declared in the second.

2/4 In the 3rd quarter of the 2021/22 financial year, a total of 11 political parties made declarations totalling R 46 036 589.97 in terms of section 9 of the Act.



Out of the total declarations made, 4 were made by unrepresented & 7 by represented parties. — IEC South Africa (@IECSouthAfrica) February 22, 2022

4/4 The represented parties are:

• @MYANC R 22 803 969.00

• @ATMovement_SA (ATM) – R 200 000.00

• @Our_DA – R 12 519 623.47

• @EFFSouthAfrica ) – R 3 148 176.00

• @VFPlus – R 484 438.00

• GOOD – R 340 447.00

• @IFPinParliament – R 787 588.00 — IEC South Africa (@IECSouthAfrica) February 22, 2022

The commission also noted an increase in the number of parties making declarations

Besides being the party with the largest value of donations declared at over R22 million, the ANC also disclosed the largest single monetary donation at R15 million from the Batho Batho Trust.

The DA is second in line with more than R12 million and the party also received the largest amount of foreign donations valued at more than R800,000.

The DA and ActionSA are the only parties to have declared foreign funding, with the combined value of over R1.3 million.

Meanwhile, ActionSA is the party with the largest amount of in-kind donations declared, amounting to nearly R5 million, with a substantial amount of the donations being PPE from a single donor valued at R4.2 million.

The Economic Freedom Fighters, which has been absent in previous reports, received more than R3 million.

This article first appeared on EWN : Political party funding: Here's how much they got for Q3