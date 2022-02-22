The speed in your vehicle will always overread by up to 5% - Specialist





Did you know the speedometer is not accurate on the speed it shows as you drive?

Technical specialist and former technical editor at Car Magazine Nicol Louw says according to regulations you are not allowed to sell a car that will under-read.

Speaking to Relebogile Mabotja, Louw says manufacturers are supposed to give you the exact speed of the vehicle.

Your speed in your vehicle will always overread and the percentage it will overread will depend on the manufacturer to manufacturer but it's between 2% to 5%. Nicol Louw, Technical Specialist and Former Technical Editor - Car Magazine

The reason for that is there are a few variables at play. With modern vehicles, the engine control unit or ABS looks at all the speeds. Nicol Louw, Technical Specialist and Former Technical Editor - Car Magazine

