Institute focuses on allocation for social grants, health ahead of budget speech
The Budget Justice Coalition (BJC) says it is looking forward to seeing how Minister of Finance Enoch Godongwana will allocate budgets for education, health, and social spending.
Speaking to John Perlman, Zimbali Mncube from Institute for Economic Justice says they will also look at fiscal strategy in the long term.
Our view is that the issues of corruption and irregular spending shouldn't necessarily inhabit the protection and advancement of ultimately human rights which are currently being abused in the country.Zimbali Mncube, Institute for Economic Justice
We are concerned about this fiscal strategy that prioritises debt stabilisation above anything else. Our view is that there are other alternatives to deal with debt.Zimbali Mncube, Institute for Economic Justice
Listen to the full interview below:
Source : GCIS
