Shell selling R45 billion onshore assets in Nigeria, local companies bidding
Shell is in the process of selling its remaining onshore assets in Nigeria, where it has been extracting crude oil for decades.
The oil giant has often been the target of protests by local communities.
Shell has also met with opposition in South Africa over its planned seismic surveys to find reserves off both the Wild Coast and the West Coast.
Related stories:
Environmental lobby groups welcome ruling in Shell seismic survey
Victory for environmentalists, interim interdict halts W Coast seismic blasting
Bruce Whitfield interviews Dianna Games, CEO of business consultancy Africa At Work.
Shell have been in Nigeria since 1937, in one form or another, and of course they have borne the brunt of a lot of the community protests about better distribution of resources from the country's oil...Dianna Games, CEO - Africa @ Work
They've been at the coalface of protests about environmental damage, even though a lot of that damage has been caused by the communities... damage to pipelines... this kind of thing...Dianna Games, CEO - Africa @ Work
Games emphasizes that it's the onshore assets Shell wants to sell, which are situated among the communities on land.
She says these assets are believed to be worth about $3 billion (more than R45 billion) and it's a number of Nigerian companies that are bidding for them.
It's generally been quite a difficult journey for everybody, and now Shell is saying they are diversifying into other areas and moving away from oil...Dianna Games, CEO - Africa @ Work
It's not the first time... There's been quite a long history of empowerment of Nigerian oil and gas companies through the disposal of onshore assets by all of the big majors... They've moved into the deep offshore where communities can't get to them...Dianna Games, CEO - Africa @ Work
It's almost the end of an era for Shell and for Nigeria.Dianna Games, CEO - Africa @ Work
Listen to the Africa Business Focus below (Shell Nigeria discussion at 3:22):
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Shell selling R45 billion onshore assets in Nigeria, local companies bidding
Source : https://web.facebook.com/ShellSouthAfrica/photos/a.425322984612342/492094067935233/
More from Business
New vehicle sales rebound in SA, help Motus grow half-year profit by 51%
The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Motus CEO Osman Arbee.Read More
US + allies start imposing sanctions, 'but that's never deterred Russia before'
Bruce Whitfield interviews Russia expert Steven Gruzd from SAIIA about the latest developments in the region.Read More
Brace for more fuel price hikes as oil soars to new highs
Russia-Ukraine tensions are exacerbating nervousness in oil markets - Bruce Whitfield interviews Anchor Capital's Seleho Tsatsi.Read More
What happens beyond Bitcoin? The likely winners, and losers…
Bruce Whitfield interviews Steven Boykey Sidley about his book "Beyond Bitcoin: Decentralised Finance and the End of Banks".Read More
Ivan Pillay launches Whistleblower House – need help to safely blow the whistle?
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Ben Theron, Executive Director at the Whistleblower House.Read More
Sasol withholds dividends – slashes long-term debt instead
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Fleetwood Grobler, CEO at Sasol.Read More
Amplats reports record-breaking financial results - pays dividends of R80bn
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Natascha Viljoen, CEO at Amplats.Read More
Sopa: Makhura plans to make Gauteng economy, jobs top priorities in next 2 years
The premier highlighted plans to rebuild an economy devastated by job losses under the two-year state of emergency which was implemented to curb the spread of the deadly coronavirus.Read More
Water disruptions anticipated for areas supplied by Eikenhoff substation
City Power says residents should brace themselves for water disruptions this weekend.Read More
More from Africa
'We are a whisk away from eradicating polio'
The Malawian health authorities have declared an outbreak of wild poliovirus type 1 after the first case was detected in Lilongwe.Read More
Is the Green Economy a win-win for South Africa?
Clement Manyathela speaks to Mashoba Moshoeshoe, Green Economy specialist in the Investment and Infrastructure OfficeRead More
'Vaccine plant investment will help SA grow pharmaceutical industry'
The Money Show interviews the Medical Research Council's Dr Glenda Gray about SA-born Dr Patrick Soon-Shiong's biotech investment.Read More
'I'm not leaving politics,' says Maimane after joining SiSebenza as a partner
One South Africa Movement leader Mmusi Maimane talks to Bruce Whitfield about bridging the worlds of governance and development.Read More
Was Kenya blackout result of independent power producers fighting price cuts?
Bruce Whitfield talks to political economist Francois Conradie (Oxford Economics Africa) after Kenya's countrywide power outage.Read More
'We just don't have a government in Zimbabwe', says caller
Callers on the Clement Manyathela Show open line discuss Zimbabwe Exemption Permits and the situation in Zimbabwe.Read More
'The idea that someone would want to challenge ZEP decision is a bit curious'
Zanu PF Sandton branch chairperson Advocate Simba Chitando and Dirco spokesperson Clayson Monyela discuss the letters on ZEP shared on social media.Read More
Tips and tricks for travelling in Africa
Founders of Black Packers Movement Bongani Masilela and Tumi Mpakanyane share tips on visas, money, accommodation and transport.Read More
Making sense of your employee benefits to help you make better financial choices
Momentum Corporate is on a drive to help you make sense of your employee benefitsRead More