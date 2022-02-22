Streaming issues? Report here
The Aubrey Masango Show
Shell selling R45 billion onshore assets in Nigeria, local companies bidding

22 February 2022 9:05 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
Tags:
Nigeria
The Money Show
Bruce Whitfield
Shell
Shell Nigeria
Shell South Africa
Dianna Games
Africa at Work
oil exploration
oil field

Bruce Whitfield interviews Dianna Games, CEO of business consultancy Africa At Work.
Image: Shell South Africa on Facebook @ShellSouthAfrica

Shell is in the process of selling its remaining onshore assets in Nigeria, where it has been extracting crude oil for decades.

The oil giant has often been the target of protests by local communities.

Shell has also met with opposition in South Africa over its planned seismic surveys to find reserves off both the Wild Coast and the West Coast.

Related stories:

Environmental lobby groups welcome ruling in Shell seismic survey

Victory for environmentalists, interim interdict halts W Coast seismic blasting

Bruce Whitfield interviews Dianna Games, CEO of business consultancy Africa At Work.

Shell have been in Nigeria since 1937, in one form or another, and of course they have borne the brunt of a lot of the community protests about better distribution of resources from the country's oil...

Dianna Games, CEO - Africa @ Work

They've been at the coalface of protests about environmental damage, even though a lot of that damage has been caused by the communities... damage to pipelines... this kind of thing...

Dianna Games, CEO - Africa @ Work

Games emphasizes that it's the onshore assets Shell wants to sell, which are situated among the communities on land.

She says these assets are believed to be worth about $3 billion (more than R45 billion) and it's a number of Nigerian companies that are bidding for them.

It's generally been quite a difficult journey for everybody, and now Shell is saying they are diversifying into other areas and moving away from oil...

Dianna Games, CEO - Africa @ Work

It's not the first time... There's been quite a long history of empowerment of Nigerian oil and gas companies through the disposal of onshore assets by all of the big majors... They've moved into the deep offshore where communities can't get to them...

Dianna Games, CEO - Africa @ Work

It's almost the end of an era for Shell and for Nigeria.

Dianna Games, CEO - Africa @ Work

Listen to the Africa Business Focus below (Shell Nigeria discussion at 3:22):


This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Shell selling R45 billion onshore assets in Nigeria, local companies bidding




Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
