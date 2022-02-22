US + allies start imposing sanctions, 'but that's never deterred Russia before'
The United States, the UK and their allies have started imposed sanctions on Russia after it recognised the "independence" of two breakaway regions in Ukraine on Monday.
Russia has ordered soldiers into the self-proclaimed republics of Donetsk and Luhansk to perform "peacekeeping functions".
The US ordered targeted sanctions on Russia in response, likening the deployment to the "beginning of an invasion".
Sanctions have already been imposed on Donetsk and Luhansk.
These are separate from tougher sanctions being prepared by Western nations if there is any further "invasion" of Ukraine.
.@POTUS has signed an Executive Order imposing costs for President Putin’s action to recognize so-called Donetsk and Luhansk People’s Republics.— The White House (@WhiteHouse) February 21, 2022
Read more: https://t.co/D7gZrOVzgK
Bruce Whitfield interviews Steven Gruzd, Head of the African Governance and Diplomacy Programme at the South African Institute of International Affairs (SAIIA).
Gruzd describes the developing crisis as "one of the most serious challenges that post-war Europe has seen".
We have an aggressive Russian state that has now said that it's recognising these little 'statelets'... Of course there have been Russian troops in eastern Ukraine since 2014, and he [President Vladimir Putin] is ramping it up...Steven Gruzd, Head: African Governance and Diplomacy Programme - SAIIA
I think in many ways the invasion is a done deal. We saw this with Crimea in 2014... a referendum just rubberstamped what happened...Steven Gruzd, Head: African Governance and Diplomacy Programme - SAIIA
It really is the world's most bizarre, televised, military stand-off! exclaims Whitfield.
Gruzd does believe part of Putin's motivation is that he wants to restore the "glory of Russia".
He called the breakup of the Soviet Union one of the biggest tragedies of the 20th century and his actions in Georgia in 2008, in Crimea and eastern Ukraine in 2014, and his very aggressive posture in his speech yesterday all point to a desire to increase Russia's influence.Steven Gruzd, Head: African Governance and Diplomacy Programme - SAIIA
It's on a knife-edge in that part of the world, it's very serious.Steven Gruzd, Head: African Governance and Diplomacy Programme - SAIIA
Recognising Donetsk and Luhansk gives Putin a pretext to go into Ukraine and say he's defending the pro-Russian areas says Gruzd.
You know, Russia has been under sanctions for about eight years now from the West, and that certainly hasn't deterred it... The US and Nato are not obliged to defend Ukraine because it's not a member of the Alliance... but they are sending weapons, they are giving moral support, financial support to Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Ukraine...Steven Gruzd, Head: African Governance and Diplomacy Programme - SAIIA
Listen to the discussion in the audio clip below:
