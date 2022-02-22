Future COVID-19 variants may not be severe - Respiratory disease expert





Scientists are keeping an eye on an even more contagious COVID-19 variant that could see countries implementing some restrictions.

The virus, known as BA.2, is a strain of the highly contagious omicron variant that appears to spread even more easily.

John Perlman speaks to the head of the Centre for Respiratory Disease and Meningitis at the National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD) Professor Cheryl Cohen about what surveillance is going on to look out for the next variant?

The one thing I have learned during is pandemic is that it's very hard to predict what SARS-CoV-2 will do. Professor Cheryl Cohen, Head of the Centre for Respiratory Disease and Meningitis - NICD

I think on the balance of probability, it is likely that future variants hopefully may not be as severe as the others. Professor Cheryl Cohen, Head of the Centre for Respiratory Disease and Meningitis - NICD

Listen to the full interview below: