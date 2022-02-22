Brace for more fuel price hikes as oil soars to new highs
Oil prices are soaring amid rising tensions between Russia and Ukraine.
Russia, which produces 11.2 million barrels of oil per day, has ordered troops into two breakaway regions of Ukraine.
Brent crude rose above $98 a barrel on Tuesday morning (the highest since September 2014) before pulling back.
Bruce Whitfield gets some insight from Seleho Tsatsi, Investment Analyst at asset management company Anchor Capital.
Tsatsi agrees that we are headed for a horrible spike in fuel inflation.
Many of us are already feeling it when we go to the pumps every week or so... and inflation doesn't seem to be slowing, given what we are seeing in energy markets at the moment.Seleho Tsatsi, Investment Analyst - Anchor Capital
Tsatsi notes that the pricing pressure is not solely due to the actions of Russia and the resulting possibility of oil shortfalls.
He says the mounting tensions in the region are simply exacerbating existing nervousness in energy and oil markets.
Even just at the end of last year, Opec was struggling to boost their supply... There has been a lot of pressure on them to boost their supply since the global economy has recovered from the pandemic... At the end of December they were still short by just below 1-million barrels a day, relating to their target.Seleho Tsatsi, Investment Analyst - Anchor Capital
The big three really are Saudi Arabia, the US and Russia...Seleho Tsatsi, Investment Analyst - Anchor Capital
It's a bit ironic that US President Joe Biden has had to to do a bit of a u-turn in his rhetoric... Coming into his term the messaging was to reduce that source of supply, but given where the prices are and the pressure we're seeing on consumers, he's had to walk that back a bit.Seleho Tsatsi, Investment Analyst - Anchor Capital
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Brace for more fuel price hikes as oil soars to new highs
