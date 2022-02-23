Godongwana needs to send message that SA is open for business - Bonang Mohale
Business Unity South Africa (Busa) president Bonang Mohale says state capture has cost the South African economy R1.5 trillion just in the first five years.
Therefore business is committed to working with the government to drive economic growth, he says.
Mohale shares these sentiments as Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana is set to deliver his first national Budget Speech on Wednesday.
Speaking to Bongani Bingwa, he adds that a significant amount of work has been done to identify what is needed to attract investment, drive growth and employment in South Africa.
Business and government have already agreed on the bold and ambitious reform agenda of the economic reconstruction and recovery plan and have worked together on a number of initiatives.Bonang Mohale, President - Business Unity South Africa
Business needs a conventional message that South Africa is open for business.Bonang Mohale, President - Business Unity South Africa
Listen below to the full conversation:
