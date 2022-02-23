What unions expect from Godongwana's budget speech
The South African Federation of Trade Unions (Saftu) spokesperson Trevor Malope says the should be a mass rolling campaign aimed at fighting wage cuts, budget cuts and renew gains which have been gained in the past.
This is a time for mass rolling action otherwise, there will be a reversal of the gains which the labour movement would have garnered in the past 27 years, he adds.
Bongani Bingwa chats to Malope to weigh in on Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana first national Budget Speech on Wednesday.
It is time for mass rolling action as the cut of the public sector wage bill has serious implications.Trevor Malope, Spokesperson - Saftu
Listen below to the full conversation:
