WATCH: Man in wheelchair guiding dog to save him from drowning goes viral

The John Perlman Show
15:00 - 18:00
Today at 15:10
[ BUDGET SPEECH] Reaction to the Economic recovery plan from the 2022 Budget
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Kevin Lings - Chief Economist at Stanlib Asset Management
Today at 15:16
NEHAWU on the 2022 Budget Speech
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Zola Saphetha, Nehawu general secretary
Today at 15:20
[BUDGET SPEECH REACTIN National Liquor Traders react to "Excise duties on alcohol and tobacco will increase by between 4.5%-6.5% from today,
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Lucky Ntimane - Convener at National Liquor Traders
Today at 15:50
[BUDGET SPEECH REACTION] Tax income and VAT
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Dr Sharon Smulders, SAICA Project Director
Today at 16:10
IPID to investigate if police acted within the law during shoot-out in Rosettenville
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Gareth Newham, Head of Governance at Institute for Security Studies
Today at 16:20
[BUDGET SPEECH] Business reacts to budget speech
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
George Sebulela,South African United Business Confederation
Today at 16:50
[BUDGET SPEECH] Equal Education calls for more funds to be allocated to the Education sector
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Hopolang Selebalo, Head of Research at Equal Education
Today at 17:10
[Post Budget Reaction] Political parties react to budget speech
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Dion George. DA Shadow Minister of Finance
Brett Herron, Secretary General Of the Good Party
Today at 18:09
Budget 2022: Insight on the Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana's first budget speech
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Dondo Mogajane - Director General of Finance at National Treasury
Edward Kieswetter - Commissioner at South African Revenue Service (SARS)
Today at 18:13
budget
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Isaah Mhlanga - Chief Economist at Alexander Forbes
Today at 18:20
ZOOM: Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Chris Steward - Portfolio Manager at Ninety One
Today at 18:39
Its a rubicon budget
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Colin Coleman - Senior Fellow and Lecturer at the Jackson Institute for Global Affairs at Yale University
Today at 18:48
Tax implications for individual and corporates
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Charles De Wet - Tax Executive at ENSAfrica
Angelique Worms - Tax Director at Deloitte
Today at 19:08
ZOOM Business Unusual: No work permit, no problem - start a business. The story of Shopify
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Colin Cullis - Product Owner at Primedia Broadcasting
Today at 19:19
Skype: Consumer Ninja : Are you unintentionally paying insurance on your home loan twice due to a lack of disclosure on your home loan statement?
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Wendy Knowler
The John Perlman Show
15:00 - 18:00
Latest Local
IN FULL: Finance Minister Enoch Gondongwana's 2022 Budget speech Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana delivered his maiden budget speech on Wednesday. This is his full address. 23 February 2022 2:55 PM
'He will forever be remembered': Makhado family confirms Riky Rick's passing In a statement on Riky Rick's passing, the family asked for privacy while they navigate their grieving period. 23 February 2022 2:15 PM
WATCH LIVE: Finance Minister Godongwana delivers 2022 Budget Speech Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana is delivering the 2022 Budget Speech. It is his first Budget since his appointment as finance mi... 23 February 2022 1:36 PM
US + allies start imposing sanctions, 'but that's never deterred Russia before' Bruce Whitfield interviews Russia expert Steven Gruzd from SAIIA about the latest developments in the region. 22 February 2022 7:19 PM
Political party funding: Here's how much they got for Q3 The Independent Electoral Commission has released its penultimate political party funding disclosure report on Monday with eleven... 22 February 2022 2:04 PM
Sopa: Makhura plans to make Gauteng economy, jobs top priorities in next 2 years The premier highlighted plans to rebuild an economy devastated by job losses under the two-year state of emergency which was imple... 21 February 2022 12:49 PM
Shell selling R45 billion onshore assets in Nigeria, local companies bidding Bruce Whitfield interviews Dianna Games, CEO of business consultancy Africa At Work. 22 February 2022 9:05 PM
New vehicle sales rebound in SA, help Motus grow half-year profit by 51% The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Motus CEO Osman Arbee. 22 February 2022 7:58 PM
Brace for more fuel price hikes as oil soars to new highs Russia-Ukraine tensions are exacerbating nervousness in oil markets - Bruce Whitfield interviews Anchor Capital's Seleho Tsatsi. 22 February 2022 6:40 PM
Study shows exercise prevents infectious diseases such as COVID-19 Professor of sport and exercise medicine at the School of Clinical Medicine at Wits, Jon Patricios, gives details of the study. 23 February 2022 3:03 PM
Rapper Riky Rick (34) passes away At the age of thirty-four years, multidisciplinary creative Riky Rick has passed away. 23 February 2022 12:14 PM
What happens beyond Bitcoin? The likely winners, and losers… Bruce Whitfield interviews Steven Boykey Sidley about his book "Beyond Bitcoin: Decentralised Finance and the End of Banks". 21 February 2022 7:51 PM
Being a referee for Afcon final takes a lot of preparation - Victor Gomes South African referee Victor Gomes says he doesn't support any team or have a favourite player, being neutral helps him officiate... 10 February 2022 6:52 PM
[WATCH] 'Advantage, Nike' for immediate celebratory video after Nadal win Andy Rice picks Nike's video following Rafael Nadal's historic Australian Open win for his advertising hero - on The Money Show. 1 February 2022 8:57 PM
Nadal beats Medvedev in epic Australian Open final to claim 21st grand slam The 35-year-old surpassed Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic to become the all-time greatest men's major winner. 30 January 2022 5:03 PM
WATCH: Man in wheelchair guiding dog to save him from drowning goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 23 February 2022 8:45 AM
Pelvic floor therapist revealing her go-to period pain remedy goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 23 February 2022 8:45 AM
VIDEO: Guy reacting to gun fire in Rosettenville has everyone talking Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 22 February 2022 8:56 AM
US + allies start imposing sanctions, 'but that's never deterred Russia before' Bruce Whitfield interviews Russia expert Steven Gruzd from SAIIA about the latest developments in the region. 22 February 2022 7:19 PM
Brace for more fuel price hikes as oil soars to new highs Russia-Ukraine tensions are exacerbating nervousness in oil markets - Bruce Whitfield interviews Anchor Capital's Seleho Tsatsi. 22 February 2022 6:40 PM
GoodThingsGuy teams up with Meta (Facebook) for new kindness campaign Bruce Whitfield talks to Good Things Guy founder Brent Lindeque about the campaign, which honours Random Acts of Kindness Day. 17 February 2022 7:31 PM
Shell selling R45 billion onshore assets in Nigeria, local companies bidding Bruce Whitfield interviews Dianna Games, CEO of business consultancy Africa At Work. 22 February 2022 9:05 PM
'We are a whisk away from eradicating polio' The Malawian health authorities have declared an outbreak of wild poliovirus type 1 after the first case was detected in Lilongwe. 19 February 2022 8:45 AM
Is the Green Economy a win-win for South Africa? Clement Manyathela speaks to Mashoba Moshoeshoe, Green Economy specialist in the Investment and Infrastructure Office 21 January 2022 6:15 AM
What happens beyond Bitcoin? The likely winners, and losers… Bruce Whitfield interviews Steven Boykey Sidley about his book "Beyond Bitcoin: Decentralised Finance and the End of Banks". 21 February 2022 7:51 PM
Are you paying premiums on 'useless' cellphone insurance policies? Wendy Knowler targets mobile providers that let clients keep paying sometimes forgotten policies for old phones - The Money Show 17 February 2022 7:44 PM
[WATCH] Kudos to Checkers Sixty60 for exploiting hype around 'Tinder Swindler' Branding expert Andy Rice says Checkers and ad agency Retroviral did a brilliant job - on The Money Show 16 February 2022 8:21 PM
WATCH: Man in wheelchair guiding dog to save him from drowning goes viral

23 February 2022 8:45 AM
by Matshepo Sehloho
Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.

Have you been wondering what's been trending on the internet lately?

Check out some of the top stories on What's Gone Viral with Khabazela.

RELATED: America's Got Talent singer Nightbirde dies at age 31 after cancer battle

Man in wheelchair guiding dog to save him from drowning goes viral

Social media is talking after a video of a man in wheelchair guiding dog to save him from drowning goes viral.

Watch video below:

Listen below to the full What's Gone Viral with Khabazela:




Pelvic floor therapist revealing her go-to period pain remedy goes viral

23 February 2022 8:45 AM

Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.

VIDEO: Guy reacting to gun fire in Rosettenville has everyone talking

22 February 2022 8:56 AM

Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.

America's Got Talent singer Nightbirde dies at age 31 after cancer battle

22 February 2022 8:56 AM

Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.

WATCH: SANDF Rooikat tanker crashing on N1 goes viral

21 February 2022 8:37 AM

Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.

WATCH: Woman falling overboard off Carnival cruise ship has everyone talking

21 February 2022 8:36 AM

Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.

There is a learning and squeezing about to happen to me - Hle

20 February 2022 11:55 AM

Gospel star Hlengiwe 'Hle' Ntombela talks about signing a deal with American-based recording company Motown Gospel.

Catch the awesome semi-finalist action from Week 3 of Dis-Chem Brain of 702

19 February 2022 2:12 PM

Watch all the action from week 3's Dis-Chem Brain of 702 and Junior Brain of 702 rounds.

'I am growing as a live music practitioner,' says Msaki

18 February 2022 3:17 PM

The musician told Relebogile Mabotja on 702Unplugged that she realised during lockdown that you don't practise with the same intensity as when you perform live.

WATCH: Trailer of Austin Butler starring as Elvis Presley in musical drama

18 February 2022 8:29 AM

Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.

WATCH: Woman having standoff with squirrel has everyone talking

17 February 2022 8:24 AM

Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.

