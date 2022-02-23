'Pregnancy is expensive': Advocacy group calls for R624 grant for women
Social advocacy group Embrace is calling for income protection for pregnant women.
The group says it has written to Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana and they hope he says something about their proposal during his budget speech on Wednesday.
Speaking to Aubrey Masango Embrace operations manager Rumbi Goredema Görgens says pregnant women shouldn't be allowed to fall through the cracks during the nine months.
What we are calling for is a recognition of the extreme vulnerability and also the immense potential that a pregnant woman carries within her. It's a time of extreme pressure and stress. Pregnancy is expensive.Rumbi Goredema Görgens, Operations manager - Embrace
We hope that there will be some mention of social protection for pregnant women but I do want to say this call I not coming out of the blue, there has been work going on within some areas of government and in academia and in policy work around the costing and economic modeling to see where the money would come from.Rumbi Goredema Görgens, Operations manager - Embrace
A pregnancy support grant would be direct to the mother regardless of how many fetuses she is carrying. We would say at least R624 per month for however many months within that period.Rumbi Goredema Görgens, Operations manager - Embrace
Listen to the full interview below:
