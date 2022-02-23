Streaming issues? Report here
Rapper Riky Rick (34) passes away

23 February 2022 12:14 PM
by Thembinkosi Sekgaphane
Tags:
RIKY RICK

At the age of thirty-four years, multidisciplinary creative Riky Rick has passed away.

JOHANNESBURG - South African rapper and celebrity Riky Rick has passed away, sources close to his family confirmed on Wednesday.

While no sources would go on the record nor ratify the nature of his death, at least four people have confirmed the passing.

Real name Rikhado Muziwendlovu Makhado, the creative was thirty-four years old and is survived by his wife, Bianca Naidoo, and two children. He was born in KwaMashu in KwaZulu-Natal on 20 July 1987.

Besides rapping, Makhado was a fashion designer, songwriter, singer, composer, actor and entrepreneur.

Struggling with addiction from a young age, Makhado became a teetotaler.

The new school SA Hip Hop movement has lost one of its most influential icons in Makhado.

Makhado burst on to the music scene in 2014 with main stream singles Nafukwa, _Amantomabazana _and Boss Zonke after years of being an underground rapper. His collaboration with Casper Nyovest and the Major League twins ushered a new hip hop wave in Mzansi after house music dominated dance floors across the country. He was one of the founders of the eclectic group Boyz n Bucks, alongside industry heavyweights Siyabonga “Scoop Makhathini” Nkwekazi and fellow rapper Okmalumkoolkat. The group brought more popularity to hip hop in South African townships where most sub-cultures where built on the foundation of kwaito and house with lyrics that echoed slang spoken by youths in black townships. But he was popular with all race groups in the country.

Born in KwaMashu to a Venda father and Zulu mother, Makhado moved to Austria in 1998 with his family and often spoke about being conflicted about who he was culturally. He was upfront about not being fluent in TshiVenda and hasn’t kept in touch with his father’s side of the family.

Makhodo lived most of his life in Durban and spoke openly about his life and how he felt at each phase of his life in interviews and his songs. His anticipated 2015 album "Family Values" coincided with the birth of his son Maik Makhado and featured an emotional debut song Sondela, which he collaborated on with soulful singer Zano.

Sondela was different from the club hits he worked on in previous years and was a poem to his newborn son and wife and how they changed his perspective on life.

“When I was younger they told me to never trust a broad/Now I'm older, my woman is the meaning of God,” said Makhado in the second verse of the song.

The album showed the public a more vulnerable side to the celebrity who would go on to sign with infamous record label Mabala Noise. He later accused the label of buying music awards for their artists to gain prominence over other musicians in the industry in a Kanye West-like outburst at the Metro FM Music Awards in 2017. Makhado would continue addressing issues weighing heavy on his heart in songs, from sharing details of private conversations he had with brand partners to how he felt about not getting the recognition he deserved for his impact on South African hip hop and street culture.

“If n#ggas can pay for these f#cking awards then my n#gga I don't want 'em/the rap life's just getting awkward/I made a million from selling vodka/the boss man don't like my conduct/somebody said I don't drink the product,” read lyrics from his song Sidlukotini.

Speaking to 947 in December 2020, Makhado was open about mental illness and how men treat their emotional health.

Demonstrating his penchant for fashion, Makhado told Metro FM's DJ Mo Flava in an interview the mink coat he wore in the Sidlukotini music video was worth R80 000 and spares no expenses for items he wants to have in his closet. He also released his own clothing line.

Rick’s wild stage performances, sincerity and fashion sense made him one of the most followed celebrities in the country. He was known for celebrating the Gucci brand and earned exclusive invites to fashion shows in Milan.


This article first appeared on EWN : Rapper Riky Rick (34) passes away




23 February 2022 12:14 PM
by Thembinkosi Sekgaphane
Tags:
RIKY RICK

