WATCH LIVE: Finance Minister Godongwana delivers 2022 Budget Speech

Today at 15:10 [ BUDGET SPEECH] Reaction to the Economic recovery plan from the 2022 Budget Afternoon Drive with John Perlman

Guests

Kevin Lings - Chief Economist at Stanlib Asset Management

Today at 15:16 NEHAWU on the 2022 Budget Speech Afternoon Drive with John Perlman

Guests

Zola Saphetha, Nehawu general secretary

Today at 15:20 [BUDGET SPEECH REACTIN National Liquor Traders react to "Excise duties on alcohol and tobacco will increase by between 4.5%-6.5% from today, Afternoon Drive with John Perlman

Guests

Lucky Ntimane - Convener at National Liquor Traders

Today at 15:50 [BUDGET SPEECH REACTION] Tax income and VAT Afternoon Drive with John Perlman

Guests

Dr Sharon Smulders, SAICA Project Director

Today at 16:10 IPID to investigate if police acted within the law during shoot-out in Rosettenville Afternoon Drive with John Perlman

Guests

Gareth Newham, Head of Governance at Institute for Security Studies

Today at 16:20 [BUDGET SPEECH] Business reacts to budget speech Afternoon Drive with John Perlman

Guests

George Sebulela,South African United Business Confederation

Today at 16:50 [BUDGET SPEECH] Equal Education calls for more funds to be allocated to the Education sector Afternoon Drive with John Perlman

Guests

Hopolang Selebalo, Head of Research at Equal Education

Today at 17:10 [Post Budget Reaction] Political parties react to budget speech Afternoon Drive with John Perlman

Guests

Dion George. DA Shadow Minister of Finance

Brett Herron, Secretary General Of the Good Party

Today at 18:09 Budget 2022: Insight on the Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana's first budget speech The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Dondo Mogajane - Director General of Finance at National Treasury

Edward Kieswetter - Commissioner at South African Revenue Service (SARS)

Today at 18:13 budget The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Isaah Mhlanga - Chief Economist at Alexander Forbes

Today at 18:20 ZOOM: Market Commentary The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Chris Steward - Portfolio Manager at Ninety One

Today at 18:39 Its a rubicon budget The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Colin Coleman - Senior Fellow and Lecturer at the Jackson Institute for Global Affairs at Yale University

Today at 18:48 Tax implications for individual and corporates The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Charles De Wet - Tax Executive at ENSAfrica

Angelique Worms - Tax Director at Deloitte

Today at 19:08 ZOOM Business Unusual: No work permit, no problem - start a business. The story of Shopify The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Colin Cullis - Product Owner at Primedia Broadcasting

