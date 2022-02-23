WATCH LIVE: Finance Minister Godongwana delivers 2022 Budget Speech
CAPE TOWN - Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana is delivering the 2022 Budget Speech. It is his first Budget since his appointment as finance minister in 2021.
WATCH: Finance Minister Godongwana delivers 2022 Budget Speech
This article first appeared on EWN : WATCH LIVE: Finance Minister Godongwana delivers 2022 Budget Speech
Source : @TreasuryRSA/Twitter
More from Business
IN FULL: Finance Minister Enoch Gondongwana's 2022 Budget speech
Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana delivered his maiden budget speech on Wednesday. This is his full address.Read More
Shell selling R45 billion onshore assets in Nigeria, local companies bidding
Bruce Whitfield interviews Dianna Games, CEO of business consultancy Africa At Work.Read More
New vehicle sales rebound in SA, help Motus grow half-year profit by 51%
The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Motus CEO Osman Arbee.Read More
US + allies start imposing sanctions, 'but that's never deterred Russia before'
Bruce Whitfield interviews Russia expert Steven Gruzd from SAIIA about the latest developments in the region.Read More
Brace for more fuel price hikes as oil soars to new highs
Russia-Ukraine tensions are exacerbating nervousness in oil markets - Bruce Whitfield interviews Anchor Capital's Seleho Tsatsi.Read More
What happens beyond Bitcoin? The likely winners, and losers…
Bruce Whitfield interviews Steven Boykey Sidley about his book "Beyond Bitcoin: Decentralised Finance and the End of Banks".Read More
Ivan Pillay launches Whistleblower House – need help to safely blow the whistle?
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Ben Theron, Executive Director at the Whistleblower House.Read More
Sasol withholds dividends – slashes long-term debt instead
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Fleetwood Grobler, CEO at Sasol.Read More
Amplats reports record-breaking financial results - pays dividends of R80bn
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Natascha Viljoen, CEO at Amplats.Read More
More from Local
IN FULL: Finance Minister Enoch Gondongwana's 2022 Budget speech
Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana delivered his maiden budget speech on Wednesday. This is his full address.Read More
'He will forever be remembered': Makhado family confirms Riky Rick's passing
In a statement on Riky Rick's passing, the family asked for privacy while they navigate their grieving period.Read More
Budget Speech: 'Liquor industry needs policy certainty for foreign investment'
South African Liquor Brand Owners Association chief executive Kurt Moore reflects on the industry's expectations for the budget.Read More
Rapper Riky Rick (34) passes away
At the age of thirty-four years, multidisciplinary creative Riky Rick has passed away.Read More
'Pregnancy is expensive': Advocacy group calls for R624 grant for women
Embrace operations manager Rumbi Goredema Görgens says they don't have the details yet of how the grant would work but they are starting the conversation.Read More
What unions expect from Godongwana's budget speech
Bongani Bingwa chats to Saftu spokesperson Trevor Malope to weigh in on Finance Minister first national Budget Speech.Read More
Godongwana needs to send message that SA is open for business - Bonang Mohale
Bongani Bingwa chats to Busa president on what the sector expects from the Finance Minister's budget speech.Read More
New vehicle sales rebound in SA, help Motus grow half-year profit by 51%
The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Motus CEO Osman Arbee.Read More
Brace for more fuel price hikes as oil soars to new highs
Russia-Ukraine tensions are exacerbating nervousness in oil markets - Bruce Whitfield interviews Anchor Capital's Seleho Tsatsi.Read More