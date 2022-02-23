Study shows exercise prevents infectious diseases such as COVID-19
A recent study has shown that there is a clear inverse relationship between moderate physical activity and illness risk.
The study included data from 65,000 members of a South African private health plan and matched with physical activity data.
Relebogile Mabotja speaks to Professor of sport and exercise medicine at the School of Clinical Medicine at Wits, Jon Patricios, about this.
Exercise has been known for decades to be very very important for preventing non-communicable diseases. Exercise has been shown over the years in terms of preventing the adverse effects of those diseases and preventing these diseases.Prof Jon Patricios, Professor of sport and exercise at the Medicine School of Clinical Medicine - Wits
The study shows the benefits of exercise in an infectious disease namely, Covid-19.Prof Jon Patricios, Professor of Sport and Exercise at the Medicine School of Clinical Medicine - Wits
Listen to the full interview below:
Source : https://www.123rf.com/stock-photo/rebounding.html?sti=lzii0yj890ndf9a5hv|&mediapopup=128773062
More from Lifestyle
'He will forever be remembered': Makhado family confirms Riky Rick's passing
In a statement on Riky Rick's passing, the family asked for privacy while they navigate their grieving period.Read More
Rapper Riky Rick (34) passes away
At the age of thirty-four years, multidisciplinary creative Riky Rick has passed away.Read More
New vehicle sales rebound in SA, help Motus grow half-year profit by 51%
The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Motus CEO Osman Arbee.Read More
What happens beyond Bitcoin? The likely winners, and losers…
Bruce Whitfield interviews Steven Boykey Sidley about his book "Beyond Bitcoin: Decentralised Finance and the End of Banks".Read More
Nespresso launches new organic coffee to help revive coffee farming in Congo
Reviving Origins KAHAWA ya CONGO captures the sweet, fruity flavours of coffee from Lake Kivu’s volcanic shoresRead More
Patrick Soon-Shiong, the planet's richest doctor, returns to SA with big plans
Patrick Soon-Shiong spoke to CapeTalk's Refilwe Moloto about science, his career and his love for the country and its people.Read More
Are you paying premiums on 'useless' cellphone insurance policies?
Wendy Knowler targets mobile providers that let clients keep paying sometimes forgotten policies for old phones - The Money ShowRead More
GoodThingsGuy teams up with Meta (Facebook) for new kindness campaign
Bruce Whitfield talks to Good Things Guy founder Brent Lindeque about the campaign, which honours Random Acts of Kindness Day.Read More
'Abrupt closure of OLX opens up online classifieds market for Gumtree'
Bruce Whitfield interviews Claire Cobbledick, General Manager at Gumtree South Africa.Read More