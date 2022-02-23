Streaming issues? Report here
Latest Local
Tax relief announcement: good for individuals, business and ultimately Sars too Bruce Whitfield interviews tax specialists Charles De Wet (ENSAfrica) and Angelique Worms (Deloitte). 23 February 2022 9:42 PM
SA's R182bn revenue 'windfall' driven by Sars compliance efforts - Kieswetter The Money Show interviews Edward Kieswetter, Commissioner of the SA Revenue Service, after the 2022 Budget Speech. 23 February 2022 8:31 PM
Budget 2022: 'A nice balancing act, we're being careful with revenue windfall' Bruce Whitfield interviews the Director General of Finance at National Treasury, Dondo Mogajane, after the Budget Speech. 23 February 2022 7:01 PM
View all Local
US + allies start imposing sanctions, 'but that's never deterred Russia before' Bruce Whitfield interviews Russia expert Steven Gruzd from SAIIA about the latest developments in the region. 22 February 2022 7:19 PM
Political party funding: Here's how much they got for Q3 The Independent Electoral Commission has released its penultimate political party funding disclosure report on Monday with eleven... 22 February 2022 2:04 PM
Sopa: Makhura plans to make Gauteng economy, jobs top priorities in next 2 years The premier highlighted plans to rebuild an economy devastated by job losses under the two-year state of emergency which was imple... 21 February 2022 12:49 PM
View all Politics
[WATCH] Do Wimpy's 'cultural misunderstanding' TV adverts work? While the scenario might be funny, the ads' relationship to the brand is tenuous - branding expert Andy Rice on The Money Show 23 February 2022 8:00 PM
Shopify - a story of making lemonade out of lemons The founder was refused a work permit, so he built a company that is worth $78 billion and he owns 7% of it. 23 February 2022 7:15 PM
IN FULL: Finance Minister Enoch Gondongwana's 2022 Budget speech Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana delivered his maiden budget speech on Wednesday. This is his full address. 23 February 2022 2:55 PM
View all Business
2022 Budget: There's a new vape tax, spirits & cigars see biggest increases Excise duties on alcohol and tobacco will increase by between 4.5% and 6.5%. Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana delivered his maide... 23 February 2022 4:12 PM
Study shows exercise prevents infectious diseases such as COVID-19 Professor of sport and exercise medicine at the School of Clinical Medicine at Wits, Jon Patricios, gives details of the study. 23 February 2022 3:03 PM
'He will forever be remembered': Makhado family confirms Riky Rick's passing In a statement on Riky Rick's passing, the family asked for privacy while they navigate their grieving period. 23 February 2022 2:15 PM
View all Lifestyle
Being a referee for Afcon final takes a lot of preparation - Victor Gomes South African referee Victor Gomes says he doesn't support any team or have a favourite player, being neutral helps him officiate... 10 February 2022 6:52 PM
[WATCH] 'Advantage, Nike' for immediate celebratory video after Nadal win Andy Rice picks Nike's video following Rafael Nadal's historic Australian Open win for his advertising hero - on The Money Show. 1 February 2022 8:57 PM
Nadal beats Medvedev in epic Australian Open final to claim 21st grand slam The 35-year-old surpassed Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic to become the all-time greatest men's major winner. 30 January 2022 5:03 PM
View all Sport
WATCH: Man in wheelchair guiding dog to save him from drowning goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 23 February 2022 8:45 AM
Pelvic floor therapist revealing her go-to period pain remedy goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 23 February 2022 8:45 AM
VIDEO: Guy reacting to gun fire in Rosettenville has everyone talking Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 22 February 2022 8:56 AM
View all Entertainment
US + allies start imposing sanctions, 'but that's never deterred Russia before' Bruce Whitfield interviews Russia expert Steven Gruzd from SAIIA about the latest developments in the region. 22 February 2022 7:19 PM
Brace for more fuel price hikes as oil soars to new highs Russia-Ukraine tensions are exacerbating nervousness in oil markets - Bruce Whitfield interviews Anchor Capital's Seleho Tsatsi. 22 February 2022 6:40 PM
GoodThingsGuy teams up with Meta (Facebook) for new kindness campaign Bruce Whitfield talks to Good Things Guy founder Brent Lindeque about the campaign, which honours Random Acts of Kindness Day. 17 February 2022 7:31 PM
View all World
Shell selling R45 billion onshore assets in Nigeria, local companies bidding Bruce Whitfield interviews Dianna Games, CEO of business consultancy Africa At Work. 22 February 2022 9:05 PM
'We are a whisk away from eradicating polio' The Malawian health authorities have declared an outbreak of wild poliovirus type 1 after the first case was detected in Lilongwe. 19 February 2022 8:45 AM
Is the Green Economy a win-win for South Africa? Clement Manyathela speaks to Mashoba Moshoeshoe, Green Economy specialist in the Investment and Infrastructure Office 21 January 2022 6:15 AM
View all Africa
[WATCH] Do Wimpy's 'cultural misunderstanding' TV adverts work? While the scenario might be funny, the ads' relationship to the brand is tenuous - branding expert Andy Rice on The Money Show 23 February 2022 8:00 PM
What happens beyond Bitcoin? The likely winners, and losers… Bruce Whitfield interviews Steven Boykey Sidley about his book "Beyond Bitcoin: Decentralised Finance and the End of Banks". 21 February 2022 7:51 PM
Are you paying premiums on 'useless' cellphone insurance policies? Wendy Knowler targets mobile providers that let clients keep paying sometimes forgotten policies for old phones - The Money Show 17 February 2022 7:44 PM
View all Opinion
[WATCH] Do Wimpy's 'cultural misunderstanding' TV adverts work?

23 February 2022 8:00 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
Tags:
The Money Show
Bruce Whitfield
Advertising
Andy Rice
Wimpy
branding
interracial relationships
heroes and zeros
Wimpy advert
Wimpy SA
cultural misunderstanding

While the scenario might be funny, the ads' relationship to the brand is tenuous - branding expert Andy Rice on The Money Show
Image: Screengrab from 'Your world could change tomorrow' ad posted on YouTube by Wimpy SA

Branding and advertising expert Andy Rice is not happy with Wimpy's current TV advertising campaign.

In fact it earns his "zero" of the week on The Money Show's advertising slot.

The brand's advertising remains a favourite of his says Rice, that is when they get it right. (Remember the 'I love it when you talk foreign' coffee ads?)

It's a great brand... the 'original' fast food, casual dining brand here... a great part of the South African landscape, really...

Andy Rice, Branding and advertising expert

... the campaign they've been running for a few months now... is based on the misunderstanding that can take place if you're not familiar with a culture...

Andy Rice, Branding and advertising expert

The "cultural misunderstanding" scenarios occur when a young woman in an interracial relationship takes her boyfriend home to meet her parents.

You're the purist here Andy, but it tickled me pink to have the guy arriving in the lounge and removing the plastic from the sofa... before an appalled family!

Bruce Whitfield, The Money Show host

Rice says he doesn't disagree that it's funny in a way (great standup comic material). It's the relationship to the brand that he finds disappointing.

... the jump from this cultural tension to a proposition that 'your world could change tomorrow, so enjoy Wimpy today'. That seems a big stretch to me, not very much connected with the gag.

Andy Rice, Branding and advertising expert

Listen to Rice's advertising critiques on Heroes and Zeros (Wimpy discussion at 4:50):


This article first appeared on CapeTalk : [WATCH] Do Wimpy's 'cultural misunderstanding' TV adverts work?




