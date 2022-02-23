Tax relief announcement: good for individuals, business and ultimately Sars too
The 2022 Budget announced on Wednesday includes R5.2 billion in tax relief, which comes as good news all round.
Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana said this relief is to help support economic recovery, provide some respite from fuel tax increases, and boost incentives for youth employment.
Now is not the time to increase taxes and put economic recovery at risk! Accordingly, we have decided to keep money in the pockets of South Africans.Enoch Godongwana, Minister of Finance
The measures include adjustments in personal income tax brackets and a reduction in the corporate tax rate:
- Personal income tax brackets and rebates will be adjusted by 4.5%, in line with inflation
- The annual tax-free threshold for a person under the age of 65, will increase from R87 300 to R91 250
- The corporate income tax rate will be reduced from 28% to 27%, for companies with years of assessment ending on or after 31 March 2023
Bruce Whitfield interviews Angelique Worms, Tax Director at Deloitte, about the benefits from a personal income tax perspective.
He also gets some insight from a corporate and national perspective from Charles de Wet, Tax Executive at ENSAfrica.
RELATED: SA's R182bn revenue 'windfall' driven by Sars compliance efforts - Kieswetter
While South Africa's corporate tax rate is coming down slower than for our major international trading partners, Wednesday's announcement is very positive he says.
I don't think anyone can be unhappy about the outcome this afternoon. We wanted confirmation of the reduction in the corporate tax rate... and it does apply to companies with year-ends after March 2023, so it comes into effect quite quickly.Charles de Wet, Tax Executive - ENSAfrica
There was also the statement that we are still too high in global terms and there's still a trend to push it downwards to make us more competitive so it's also really positive from that perspective.Charles de Wet, Tax Executive - ENSAfrica
From a personal tax perspective, the adjustments are wonderful for everybody says Deloitte's Angelique Worms.
Effectively, people have got money in their pockets... The tax brackets were adjusted by inflation.. the personal rebate was adjusted, the medical credits were adjusted...Angelique Worms, Tax Director - Deloitte
Government actually came out to say that they've recognised that taxes inevitably distort economic activity when taxpayers change their behaviour, which in turn reduces the tax base...Angelique Worms, Tax Director - Deloitte
You do get to a point where no matter how high you're pushing it, you're just not seeing the returns you would expect.Angelique Worms, Tax Director - Deloitte
For more detail, listen to the interviews with the tax experts below:
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Tax relief announcement: good for individuals, business and ultimately Sars too
Source : https://previews.123rf.com/images/anafox/anafox2106/anafox210600044/170366965-word-tax-relief-on-the-display-of-a-calculator-on-financial-documents-.jpg
More from Business
SA's R182bn revenue 'windfall' driven by Sars compliance efforts - Kieswetter
The Money Show interviews Edward Kieswetter, Commissioner of the SA Revenue Service, after the 2022 Budget Speech.Read More
[WATCH] Do Wimpy's 'cultural misunderstanding' TV adverts work?
While the scenario might be funny, the ads' relationship to the brand is tenuous - branding expert Andy Rice on The Money ShowRead More
Shopify - a story of making lemonade out of lemons
The founder was refused a work permit, so he built a company that is worth $78 billion and he owns 7% of it.Read More
Budget 2022: 'A nice balancing act, we're being careful with revenue windfall'
Bruce Whitfield interviews the Director General of Finance at National Treasury, Dondo Mogajane, after the Budget Speech.Read More
IN FULL: Finance Minister Enoch Gondongwana's 2022 Budget speech
Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana delivered his maiden budget speech on Wednesday. This is his full address.Read More
WATCH LIVE: Finance Minister Godongwana delivers 2022 Budget Speech
Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana is delivering the 2022 Budget Speech. It is his first Budget since his appointment as finance minister in 2021.Read More
Shell selling R45 billion onshore assets in Nigeria, local companies bidding
Bruce Whitfield interviews Dianna Games, CEO of business consultancy Africa At Work.Read More
New vehicle sales rebound in SA, help Motus grow half-year profit by 51%
The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Motus CEO Osman Arbee.Read More
US + allies start imposing sanctions, 'but that's never deterred Russia before'
Bruce Whitfield interviews Russia expert Steven Gruzd from SAIIA about the latest developments in the region.Read More
More from Local
SA's R182bn revenue 'windfall' driven by Sars compliance efforts - Kieswetter
The Money Show interviews Edward Kieswetter, Commissioner of the SA Revenue Service, after the 2022 Budget Speech.Read More
Budget 2022: 'A nice balancing act, we're being careful with revenue windfall'
Bruce Whitfield interviews the Director General of Finance at National Treasury, Dondo Mogajane, after the Budget Speech.Read More
Illicit traders are real winners in this budget - National Liquor Traders
National Liquor Traders convener Lucky Ntimane says people should stop saying sin taxes as it's unconstitutional.Read More
'Godongwana wants to proceed with caution and that's reflected in the numbers'
Stanlib Asset Management chief economist Kevin Lings reacts to Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana's budget speech.Read More
IN FULL: Finance Minister Enoch Gondongwana's 2022 Budget speech
Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana delivered his maiden budget speech on Wednesday. This is his full address.Read More
'He will forever be remembered': Makhado family confirms Riky Rick's passing
In a statement on Riky Rick's passing, the family asked for privacy while they navigate their grieving period.Read More
WATCH LIVE: Finance Minister Godongwana delivers 2022 Budget Speech
Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana is delivering the 2022 Budget Speech. It is his first Budget since his appointment as finance minister in 2021.Read More
Budget Speech: 'Liquor industry needs policy certainty for foreign investment'
South African Liquor Brand Owners Association chief executive Kurt Moore reflects on the industry's expectations for the budget.Read More
Rapper Riky Rick (34) passes away
At the age of thirty-four years, multidisciplinary creative Riky Rick has passed away.Read More
More from Lifestyle
[WATCH] Do Wimpy's 'cultural misunderstanding' TV adverts work?
While the scenario might be funny, the ads' relationship to the brand is tenuous - branding expert Andy Rice on The Money ShowRead More
2022 Budget: There's a new vape tax, spirits & cigars see biggest increases
Excise duties on alcohol and tobacco will increase by between 4.5% and 6.5%. Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana delivered his maiden budget speech on 23 February 2022.Read More
Study shows exercise prevents infectious diseases such as COVID-19
Professor of sport and exercise medicine at the School of Clinical Medicine at Wits, Jon Patricios, gives details of the study.Read More
'He will forever be remembered': Makhado family confirms Riky Rick's passing
In a statement on Riky Rick's passing, the family asked for privacy while they navigate their grieving period.Read More
Rapper Riky Rick (34) passes away
At the age of thirty-four years, multidisciplinary creative Riky Rick has passed away.Read More
New vehicle sales rebound in SA, help Motus grow half-year profit by 51%
The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Motus CEO Osman Arbee.Read More
What happens beyond Bitcoin? The likely winners, and losers…
Bruce Whitfield interviews Steven Boykey Sidley about his book "Beyond Bitcoin: Decentralised Finance and the End of Banks".Read More
Nespresso launches new organic coffee to help revive coffee farming in Congo
Reviving Origins KAHAWA ya CONGO captures the sweet, fruity flavours of coffee from Lake Kivu’s volcanic shoresRead More
Patrick Soon-Shiong, the planet's richest doctor, returns to SA with big plans
Patrick Soon-Shiong spoke to CapeTalk's Refilwe Moloto about science, his career and his love for the country and its people.Read More