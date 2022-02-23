Budget 2022: 'A nice balancing act, we're being careful with revenue windfall'
Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana delivered his much-anticipated maiden Budget Speech on Wednesday.
You can't make a silk purse out of a sow's ear, is the old saying. The Minister was dealt a really bad hand and has played that hand very, very well.Bruce Whitfield, The Money Show host
Bruce Whitfield discusses some of the highlights of the 2022 Budget with Dondo Mogajane, the Director General of Finance at National Treasury.
These include some tax relief for individuals and corporates, and some government debt reduction thanks to an unexpected tax revenue windfall.
In the face of huge pressure to deliver on multiple expectations, Treasury has managed to allocate the extra money from the revenue windfall effectively says Mogajane.
We have to be careful; we cannot be reckless. We've got this windfall and we're smiling all the way to the bank, but the reality is that we've got huge debt to deal with, we've got many programmes that remain unfunded and we have to be careful...Dondo Mogajane, Director General - National Treasury
... so we did a nice balancing act this time around. We took a little bit of the windfall to pay our debt, and then we were able to expand on the necessary programmes that we have to fund... so we did a very difficult balancing act in the Budget we presented today.Dondo Mogajane, Director General - National Treasury
Mogajane acknowledges concerns about South Africa's shrinking tax base in the face of a rising demand for social grants.
He says helping business with a tax cut from 28% to 27% is part of the mission to increase the tax base.
We did cut corporate income tax by 1%: We want to ignite businesses to employ more, to produce more in order to get more people to get more people employed... If more people are employed you get PAYE... you are then able to improve economic activity...Dondo Mogajane, Director General - National Treasury
... so we want to increase the tax base. It's unsustainable in a country with many, many people dependent on social grants... The bottom line of what we are saying today is that our special reform programme will have to start sowing berries and fruits... For this economy to start firing on all cylinders in order for more people to gain employment, it's not sustainable to just give people social grants.Dondo Mogajane, Director General - National Treasury
Creating a welfare state is not the future. South Africa's got much more potential to play in the bigger leagues... [to become] a country which is vibrant... It's a country which has the potential to be among the best out there in the world...Dondo Mogajane, Director General - National Treasury
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Budget 2022: 'A nice balancing act, we're being careful with revenue windfall'
