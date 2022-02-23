'Godongwana wants to proceed with caution and that's reflected in the numbers'





Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana on Wednesday delivered what experts call a "hopeful budget".

Speaking to John Perlman, Stanlib Asset Management chief economist Kevin Lings says the economic recovery plan delivered by Godongwana will build confidence and encourage the rating agencies.

I think what he said was he wants to proceed with caution and that's what was reflected in the numbers. What essentially he is saying is we have collected this R180-biilion-odd than we thought, let's use it wisely. Kevin Lings, Chief Economist - Stanlib Asset Management

The government had options, they could have gone on a spending spree, they could have cut taxes very dramatically but instead, I think they did the right thing which was let's bring the deficit and apply all of that money to debt reduction. Kevin Lings, Chief Economist - Stanlib Asset Management

You are seeing South Africa on a better debt trajectory, you wouldn't say it's a fabulous debt trajectory, you still have debt levels of over 70%. Kevin Lings, Chief Economist - Stanlib Asset Management

