The Aubrey Masango Show
The Aubrey Masango Show
20:00 - 00:00
'Godongwana wants to proceed with caution and that's reflected in the numbers'

23 February 2022 4:25 PM
by Zanele Zama
Tags:
Enoch Godongwana
SA economic outlook
Government
economic outlook
SA debt

Stanlib Asset Management chief economist Kevin Lings reacts to Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana's budget speech.

Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana on Wednesday delivered what experts call a "hopeful budget".

Speaking to John Perlman, Stanlib Asset Management chief economist Kevin Lings says the economic recovery plan delivered by Godongwana will build confidence and encourage the rating agencies.

RELATED: IN FULL: Finance Minister Enoch Gondongwana's 2022 Budget speech

I think what he said was he wants to proceed with caution and that's what was reflected in the numbers. What essentially he is saying is we have collected this R180-biilion-odd than we thought, let's use it wisely.

Kevin Lings, Chief Economist - Stanlib Asset Management

The government had options, they could have gone on a spending spree, they could have cut taxes very dramatically but instead, I think they did the right thing which was let's bring the deficit and apply all of that money to debt reduction.

Kevin Lings, Chief Economist - Stanlib Asset Management

You are seeing South Africa on a better debt trajectory, you wouldn't say it's a fabulous debt trajectory, you still have debt levels of over 70%.

Kevin Lings, Chief Economist - Stanlib Asset Management

Listen to the full interview below:




