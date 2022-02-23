2022 Budget: There's a new vape tax, spirits & cigars see biggest increases
This article first appeared on EWN : 2022 Budget: There's a new vape tax, spirits & cigars see biggest increases
More from Lifestyle
Tax relief announcement: good for individuals, business and ultimately Sars too
Bruce Whitfield interviews tax specialists Charles De Wet (ENSAfrica) and Angelique Worms (Deloitte).Read More
[WATCH] Do Wimpy's 'cultural misunderstanding' TV adverts work?
While the scenario might be funny, the ads' relationship to the brand is tenuous - branding expert Andy Rice on The Money ShowRead More
Study shows exercise prevents infectious diseases such as COVID-19
Professor of sport and exercise medicine at the School of Clinical Medicine at Wits, Jon Patricios, gives details of the study.Read More
'He will forever be remembered': Makhado family confirms Riky Rick's passing
In a statement on Riky Rick's passing, the family asked for privacy while they navigate their grieving period.Read More
Rapper Riky Rick (34) passes away
At the age of thirty-four years, multidisciplinary creative Riky Rick has passed away.Read More
New vehicle sales rebound in SA, help Motus grow half-year profit by 51%
The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Motus CEO Osman Arbee.Read More
What happens beyond Bitcoin? The likely winners, and losers…
Bruce Whitfield interviews Steven Boykey Sidley about his book "Beyond Bitcoin: Decentralised Finance and the End of Banks".Read More
Nespresso launches new organic coffee to help revive coffee farming in Congo
Reviving Origins KAHAWA ya CONGO captures the sweet, fruity flavours of coffee from Lake Kivu’s volcanic shoresRead More
Patrick Soon-Shiong, the planet's richest doctor, returns to SA with big plans
Patrick Soon-Shiong spoke to CapeTalk's Refilwe Moloto about science, his career and his love for the country and its people.Read More