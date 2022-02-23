Illicit traders are real winners in this budget - National Liquor Traders
The National liquor traders say they are disappointed with the increases in alcohol and tobacco products announced by Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana on Wednesday.
Delivering his maiden budget speech, Godongwana announced that excise duties on alcohol and tobacco will increase by between 4.5% and 6.5% from Wednesday.
Speaking to John Perlman, National Liquor Traders convener Lucky Ntimane says the minister was able to talk to them ahead of the budget and they know he had a tough balancing act to do.
We had made it clear to the President and the Minister of Finance that we need to get away from using that word (sin tax) that is anti-constitutional. We are excited about that and feel it brings dignity to the trade.Lucky Ntimane, Convener - National Liquor Traders
However, we are disappointed that we are seeing these increases that are marginally above the inflation. What it means is that the illicit market which is above R20 billion per annum is going to celebrate because they won't be taking any access duty this time around and people are going to move there to buy. They are the real winners in this budget.Lucky Ntimane, Convener - National Liquor Traders
Ntimane says they have seen that the drinking patterns have not changed in the country.
Listen to the full interview below:
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_55122233_bucharest-romania-march-26-2016-several-types-of-bottled-alcohol-are-displayed-on-some-shelves-in-a-.html
