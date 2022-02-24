Gondongwana’s Budget Speech was confidence building - Bruce Whitfield
The Money Show host Bruce Whitfield says Finance Minister Enoch Gondongwana’s Budget Speech mirrored President Cyril Ramaphosa's view of the future.
Gondongwana highlighted that even though the country has a debt problem, however, if the country wants luxuries and a basic income grant, taxpayers are going to have to be taxed.
Bongani Bingwa chats to Whitfield who adds that the minister cited that all the dreams that the country has, cannot be realised with a shrinking tax base.
The only way to the future is growth and the only way to growth is confidence. This was a confidence building budget and it shows that the grown ups are in charge.Bruce Whitfield, Host - Money Show
Listen below to the full conversation:
Source : https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=iwv2Gax9WvM
