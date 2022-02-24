SA Human Rights Commission to probe E.coli outbreak in Eastern Cape
Following reports of a child dying, and another in an intensive care unit after a suspected outbreak of E.coli infections due to contaminated water in the Nelson Mandela Bay municipality, SA Human Rights Commission Eastern Cape chairperson Eileen Carter says the commission has opened an investigation.
Speaking to Bongani Bingwa, Carter says the is a difference between the typhoid reports and the current E.coli concerns in the municipality which are both equally concerning.
The E.coli concern relates to the statement that the municipality made that residents shouldn't be drinking water coming from the taps.Eileen Carter, Eastern Cape chairperson - SA Human Rights Commission
This is very concerning and we are in the process of investigating.Eileen Carter, Eastern Cape chairperson - SA Human Rights Commission
Listen below to the full conversation:
