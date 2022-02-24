



Award-winning comedian and radio personality Jason Goliath says the COVID-19 lockdown pushed him and his team to explore new ways of doing comedy.

Speaking to Aubrey Masango on the Hanging Out feature on the Clement Manyathela Show, Goliath says he had to come out of his comfort zone and move into the digital realm of doing comedy.

We survived because we were not resistant. I was very conscious that this is a new skill set that I don't think will go away, also a skill set I would have been resistant to learning because life was plentiful and why would you learn new things if the things you are doing are fine. Jason Goliath, Comedian

I find comedy in everything, my belief is you've got to accept yourself for who you are at some point and acceptance has become a big point of my happiness, where the more I accept myself the less I need acceptance from people and validation from people. I find hilarity in everything. Jason Goliath, Comedian

You've got to choose to find the funny and choose to find the focus. I hope everyone is realising we don't have time. Jason Goliath, Comedian

Listen to the full interview below: