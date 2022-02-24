I find hilarity in everything - Jason Goliath
Award-winning comedian and radio personality Jason Goliath says the COVID-19 lockdown pushed him and his team to explore new ways of doing comedy.
Speaking to Aubrey Masango on the Hanging Out feature on the Clement Manyathela Show, Goliath says he had to come out of his comfort zone and move into the digital realm of doing comedy.
We survived because we were not resistant. I was very conscious that this is a new skill set that I don't think will go away, also a skill set I would have been resistant to learning because life was plentiful and why would you learn new things if the things you are doing are fine.Jason Goliath, Comedian
I find comedy in everything, my belief is you've got to accept yourself for who you are at some point and acceptance has become a big point of my happiness, where the more I accept myself the less I need acceptance from people and validation from people. I find hilarity in everything.Jason Goliath, Comedian
You've got to choose to find the funny and choose to find the focus. I hope everyone is realising we don't have time.Jason Goliath, Comedian
Listen to the full interview below:
More from Local
Nersa grants Eskom a 9.61% tariff hike
The increase is for 2022/2023 financial year and is set to take effect from 1 April this year.Read More
Government was warned about deteriorating state of military assets - Expert
Military and defence analyst Helmoed Heitman says the government has been warned several times about the deteriorating state of military assets due to non-maintenance.Read More
'Authorities had enough time to stop July unrest,' Alex leaders tell SAHRC
Eyewitness News reporter Lauren Isaacs gives updates from the SA Human Rights Commission hearings into the July unrest.Read More
Callers open up about their mental health
Caller Rachel tells Relebogile Mabotja it is difficult to explain how one feels.Read More
'A Tribute to our Friend and Brother': Riky Rick remembered in touching song
Big Zulu has now composed a song with Nkabi Records artists Mduduzi Ncube and Siya Ntuli titled 'A Tribute To Our Friend and Brother - Rest in Peace'.Read More
SA Human Rights Commission to probe E.coli outbreak in Eastern Cape
The commission's Eileen Carter says the investigation comes after a child died from drinking tap water in the municipality.Read More
Gondongwana’s Budget Speech was confidence building - Bruce Whitfield
The Money Show host Bruce Whitfield reflects on the Finance Minister's maiden speech on Wednesday.Read More
Tax relief announcement: good for individuals, business and ultimately Sars too
Bruce Whitfield interviews tax specialists Charles De Wet (ENSAfrica) and Angelique Worms (Deloitte).Read More
SA's R182bn revenue 'windfall' driven by Sars compliance efforts - Kieswetter
The Money Show interviews Edward Kieswetter, Commissioner of the SA Revenue Service, after the 2022 Budget Speech.Read More
More from Entertainment
WATCH: Reporter getting surprise visit from mom while on the job goes viral
Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.Read More
WATCH: Shoplifter shoving crossbow down his pants has everyone talking
Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.Read More
WATCH: Man in wheelchair guiding dog to save him from drowning goes viral
Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.Read More
Pelvic floor therapist revealing her go-to period pain remedy goes viral
Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.Read More
VIDEO: Guy reacting to gun fire in Rosettenville has everyone talking
Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.Read More
America's Got Talent singer Nightbirde dies at age 31 after cancer battle
Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.Read More
WATCH: SANDF Rooikat tanker crashing on N1 goes viral
Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.Read More
WATCH: Woman falling overboard off Carnival cruise ship has everyone talking
Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.Read More
There is a learning and squeezing about to happen to me - Hle
Gospel star Hlengiwe 'Hle' Ntombela talks about signing a deal with American-based recording company Motown Gospel.Read More