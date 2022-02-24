Banyana Banyana qualify for Africa Women's Cup of Nations
JOHANNESBURG - Banyana Banyana progressed to the Africa Women’s Cup of Nations after a 3-1 aggregate qualification win over Algeria on Wednesday evening.
The 12th edition of the tournament takes place in Morocco from 2July to 23 July.
Coach Desiree Ellis went into the game with a 2-0 lead but didn’t have it their own way during the return leg as Algeria's Sylia Koui slotted past goalkeeper South African Andile Dlamini to make the aggregate deficit 2-1 on the verge of halftime.
However, after the break, the visitors raised their game and were awarded a penalty in the 61st minute. Linda Motlhalo stepped up to take it and slotted it securely in the back of the net to give South Africa a 3-1 lead.
They hold on until full-time to book their ticket in the 12-team tournament.
Despite the successful qualification, Ellis admitted that her side should have done better.
“Our finishing was poor,” she said on Wednesday night. “We could have been three or four goals up by the time they scored their opening goal. Even with their goal, we could have defended better. But this team has a lot of courage and determination. They have been in this position before and we just needed to keep on playing. We felt that they were not a threat except for the long balls that they kept playing and the set pieces they had.
We always knew that we would get another chance and once the penalty went in, we were in control of the game and played our game. Credit to Algeria for their fighting spirit but I believe the experience that we have brought us to this point.”
Banyana is looking to win the tournament for the first time after finishing as runners-up on five occasions.
This article first appeared on EWN : Banyana Banyana qualify for Africa Women's Cup of Nations
Source : Twitter/@BanyanaBanyana
