Russia's Ukraine attack 'is disturbing and will impact SA oil and gas supply'

Streaming issues? Report here
John Perlman 1500 x 1500 2020 John Perlman 1500 x 1500 2020
The John Perlman Show
15:00 - 18:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 17:20
Russia invades Ukraine
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Walter Lekh,
Today at 18:09
Tensions between Russia and Ukraine intensifies
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Jason Borbora-Sheen - Portfolio Manager at Ninety One
Today at 18:12
Discovery continues to withhold paying dividends despite recording an increase in earnings per share of 26%
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Adrian Gore - Founder & Group Chief Executive Officer at Discovery Limited
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Graeme Korner - ... at Korner Perspective
Today at 18:39
Spur sees group revenue increase by 40.3% as restrictions to restaurant dining were eased
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Val Nichas - CEO at Spur Corporation
Today at 18:50
Distell post double digit interim profit growth
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Richard Rushton - Group CEO at Distell
Today at 19:08
What was the test f the finance minister budget?
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Peter Attard Montalto - Head of Capital Markets Research at Intellidex
Today at 19:18
ZOOM: Small Business Focus: trends in financing SMEs post Covid19
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Kumaran Padayachee - CEO at Spartan SME Finance
Today at 19:33
ZOOM Personal Finance - Personal Finance aspects of the 2022 budget speech
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Warren Ingram - Personal Financial Advisor and Executive Director at Galileo Capital
No Items to show
Up Next: The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
See full line-up
The John Perlman Show
15:00 - 18:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Nersa grants Eskom a 9.61% tariff hike The increase is for 2022/2023 financial year and is set to take effect from 1 April this year. 24 February 2022 4:39 PM
Government was warned about deteriorating state of military assets - Expert Military and defence analyst Helmoed Heitman says the government has been warned several times about the deteriorating state of mi... 24 February 2022 4:36 PM
'Authorities had enough time to stop July unrest,' Alex leaders tell SAHRC Eyewitness News reporter Lauren Isaacs gives updates from the SA Human Rights Commission hearings into the July unrest. 24 February 2022 4:06 PM
View all Local
US + allies start imposing sanctions, 'but that's never deterred Russia before' Bruce Whitfield interviews Russia expert Steven Gruzd from SAIIA about the latest developments in the region. 22 February 2022 7:19 PM
Political party funding: Here's how much they got for Q3 The Independent Electoral Commission has released its penultimate political party funding disclosure report on Monday with eleven... 22 February 2022 2:04 PM
Sopa: Makhura plans to make Gauteng economy, jobs top priorities in next 2 years The premier highlighted plans to rebuild an economy devastated by job losses under the two-year state of emergency which was imple... 21 February 2022 12:49 PM
View all Politics
Nersa grants Eskom a 9.61% tariff hike The increase is for 2022/2023 financial year and is set to take effect from 1 April this year. 24 February 2022 4:39 PM
Tax relief announcement: good for individuals, business and ultimately Sars too Bruce Whitfield interviews tax specialists Charles De Wet (ENSAfrica) and Angelique Worms (Deloitte). 23 February 2022 9:42 PM
SA's R182bn revenue 'windfall' driven by Sars compliance efforts - Kieswetter The Money Show interviews Edward Kieswetter, Commissioner of the SA Revenue Service, after the 2022 Budget Speech. 23 February 2022 8:31 PM
View all Business
'A Tribute to our Friend and Brother': Riky Rick remembered in touching song Big Zulu has now composed a song with Nkabi Records artists Mduduzi Ncube and Siya Ntuli titled 'A Tribute To Our Friend and Broth... 24 February 2022 2:54 PM
[WATCH] Do Wimpy's 'cultural misunderstanding' TV adverts work? While the scenario might be funny, the ads' relationship to the brand is tenuous - branding expert Andy Rice on The Money Show 23 February 2022 8:00 PM
2022 Budget: There's a new vape tax, spirits & cigars see biggest increases Excise duties on alcohol and tobacco will increase by between 4.5% and 6.5%. Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana delivered his maide... 23 February 2022 4:12 PM
View all Lifestyle
Banyana Banyana qualify for Africa Women's Cup of Nations Banyana Banyana have progressed to the Africa Women’s Cup of Nations after a 3-1 aggregate qualification win over Algeria on Wedne... 24 February 2022 11:52 AM
Being a referee for Afcon final takes a lot of preparation - Victor Gomes South African referee Victor Gomes says he doesn't support any team or have a favourite player, being neutral helps him officiate... 10 February 2022 6:52 PM
[WATCH] 'Advantage, Nike' for immediate celebratory video after Nadal win Andy Rice picks Nike's video following Rafael Nadal's historic Australian Open win for his advertising hero - on The Money Show. 1 February 2022 8:57 PM
View all Sport
I find hilarity in everything - Jason Goliath In this feature of Hanging Out, comedian Jason Goliath talks about what keeps him going and adjusting to online comedy. 24 February 2022 12:06 PM
WATCH: Reporter getting surprise visit from mom while on the job goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 24 February 2022 8:30 AM
WATCH: Shoplifter shoving crossbow down his pants has everyone talking Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 24 February 2022 8:30 AM
View all Entertainment
Russia's Ukraine attack 'is disturbing and will impact SA oil and gas supply' Mandy Wiener chats to Africa Asia Dialogue Senior research fellow Thembisa Fakude and SA Institute of International Relations head... 24 February 2022 1:40 PM
Brace for more fuel price hikes as oil soars to new highs Russia-Ukraine tensions are exacerbating nervousness in oil markets - Bruce Whitfield interviews Anchor Capital's Seleho Tsatsi. 22 February 2022 6:40 PM
GoodThingsGuy teams up with Meta (Facebook) for new kindness campaign Bruce Whitfield talks to Good Things Guy founder Brent Lindeque about the campaign, which honours Random Acts of Kindness Day. 17 February 2022 7:31 PM
View all World
Shell selling R45 billion onshore assets in Nigeria, local companies bidding Bruce Whitfield interviews Dianna Games, CEO of business consultancy Africa At Work. 22 February 2022 9:05 PM
'We are a whisk away from eradicating polio' The Malawian health authorities have declared an outbreak of wild poliovirus type 1 after the first case was detected in Lilongwe. 19 February 2022 8:45 AM
Is the Green Economy a win-win for South Africa? Clement Manyathela speaks to Mashoba Moshoeshoe, Green Economy specialist in the Investment and Infrastructure Office 21 January 2022 6:15 AM
View all Africa
[WATCH] Do Wimpy's 'cultural misunderstanding' TV adverts work? While the scenario might be funny, the ads' relationship to the brand is tenuous - branding expert Andy Rice on The Money Show 23 February 2022 8:00 PM
What happens beyond Bitcoin? The likely winners, and losers… Bruce Whitfield interviews Steven Boykey Sidley about his book "Beyond Bitcoin: Decentralised Finance and the End of Banks". 21 February 2022 7:51 PM
Are you paying premiums on 'useless' cellphone insurance policies? Wendy Knowler targets mobile providers that let clients keep paying sometimes forgotten policies for old phones - The Money Show 17 February 2022 7:44 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
World

Russia's Ukraine attack 'is disturbing and will impact SA oil and gas supply'

24 February 2022 1:40 PM
by Matshepo Sehloho
Tags:
Russia
Ukraine
Dirco
War

Mandy Wiener chats to Africa Asia Dialogue Senior research fellow Thembisa Fakude and SA Institute of International Relations head of the African governance and diplomacy programme Steven Gruzd to weigh in on the war that is happening.

Russian President Vladimir Putin announced a military operation in Ukraine and air and missile strikes happened in multiple locations across the country on Thursday morning.

Over the past few hours Russian columns have moved into Ukraine. There have been airstrikes on several of the Ukrainian cities.

RELATED: US + allies start imposing sanctions, 'but that's never deterred Russia before'

Mandy Wiener chats to Africa Asia Dialogue Senior research fellow Thembisa Fakude and SA Institute of International Relations head of the African governance and diplomacy programme Steven Gruzd to weigh in on the war that is happening.

What is happening is disturbing and it will impact on South Africa as the supply of oil and gas will be disturbed.

Thembisa Fakude, Senior research fellow - Africa Asia Dialogue

In a statement released on Thursday morning, Minister Naledi Pandor said: “All parties have much to gain from a negotiated outcome and much to lose from an unnecessary and violent conflict.”

Gruzd says Dirco's statement what is happening in Ukraine is very anodyne and generic.

Listen below to the full conversation:




24 February 2022 1:40 PM
by Matshepo Sehloho
Tags:
Russia
Ukraine
Dirco
War

More from World

US + allies start imposing sanctions, 'but that's never deterred Russia before'

22 February 2022 7:19 PM

Bruce Whitfield interviews Russia expert Steven Gruzd from SAIIA about the latest developments in the region.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Brace for more fuel price hikes as oil soars to new highs

22 February 2022 6:40 PM

Russia-Ukraine tensions are exacerbating nervousness in oil markets - Bruce Whitfield interviews Anchor Capital's Seleho Tsatsi.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

GoodThingsGuy teams up with Meta (Facebook) for new kindness campaign

17 February 2022 7:31 PM

Bruce Whitfield talks to Good Things Guy founder Brent Lindeque about the campaign, which honours Random Acts of Kindness Day.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

702 will be at the National Water and Sanitation Summit

17 February 2022 11:00 AM

The two-day Summit is set to draft immediate actions to be taken as far as water and sanitation services provision is concerned.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Ukraine-Russia tension: The fear is that an accidental war could happen - Monyae

15 February 2022 1:36 PM

University of Johannesburg director of the Centre for Africa for China Dr David Monyae says what is needed is diplomacy to defuse and de-escalate the crisis.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Putin wants to reassert old cold war zones of influence - Prof John Stremlau

15 February 2022 7:36 AM

Bongani Bingwa chats to Wits University honourary international relations Professor on a potential Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Tinder Swindler victim Pernilla: I would be the worst gold digger in the world

11 February 2022 1:08 PM

Many people have called Simon Lievev's victims gold diggers and other names for being targeted by the Tinder Swindler. But it's not that simple, one of those swindled says.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Russia-Ukraine conflict: 'Fluctuating currencies, natural gases will impact SA'

28 January 2022 4:49 PM

Daily Maverick US foreign policy expert and associate editor Brooks Spector weighs in on the tensions between Russia and Ukraine.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'Inflation eats while you sleep': World waits for US Fed interest rate decision

25 January 2022 6:53 PM

The US Federal Reserve decision will have a global impact. Bruce Whitfield interviews Genera Capital's Prof. Adrian Saville.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Is the Green Economy a win-win for South Africa?

21 January 2022 6:15 AM

Clement Manyathela speaks to Mashoba Moshoeshoe, Green Economy specialist in the Investment and Infrastructure Office

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Russia's Ukraine attack 'is disturbing and will impact SA oil and gas supply'

World

'Authorities had enough time to stop July unrest,' Alex leaders tell SAHRC

Local

Government was warned about deteriorating state of military assets - Expert

Local

Nersa grants Eskom a 9.61% tariff hike

Business Local

EWN Highlights

Nersa grants Eskom a 9.61% tariff hike

24 February 2022 4:39 PM

Godongwana: SA economy could be spared from effects of Russia-Ukraine conflict

24 February 2022 4:32 PM

West African envoy arrives in crisis-hit Mali

24 February 2022 3:29 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA