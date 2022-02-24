Russia's Ukraine attack 'is disturbing and will impact SA oil and gas supply'
Russian President Vladimir Putin announced a military operation in Ukraine and air and missile strikes happened in multiple locations across the country on Thursday morning.
Over the past few hours Russian columns have moved into Ukraine. There have been airstrikes on several of the Ukrainian cities.
Mandy Wiener chats to Africa Asia Dialogue Senior research fellow Thembisa Fakude and SA Institute of International Relations head of the African governance and diplomacy programme Steven Gruzd to weigh in on the war that is happening.
What is happening is disturbing and it will impact on South Africa as the supply of oil and gas will be disturbed.Thembisa Fakude, Senior research fellow - Africa Asia Dialogue
In a statement released on Thursday morning, Minister Naledi Pandor said: “All parties have much to gain from a negotiated outcome and much to lose from an unnecessary and violent conflict.”
Gruzd says Dirco's statement what is happening in Ukraine is very anodyne and generic.
