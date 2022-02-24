Callers open up about their mental health





The passing of rapper Rikhado Muziwendlovu Makhado, popularly known as "Riky Rick", sent shock waves to the entertainment industry and sparked the conversation around mental health.

Relebogile Mabotja engaged callers on the open line who shared about their mental health.

I've been diagnosed with chronic depression in 2016 and have been living on medicine ever since and I'm going to therapy. It helps to talks and I want to encourage more especially black men that it's not a weakness. Anonymous

Caller Jenny says mental illness is one of the greatest of this time.

People often label them and label them with horrible names, to be called mentally ill, personality disorders or whatever. You feel embarrassed and don't want to be known by those names. People would talk about me and say here is that weirdo. Jenny, Caller

Rachel expressed how it's hard to explain that she is fine and she is not.

I was double diagnosed 14 years ago, I suffered depression for most of my life. Suicide is part of my thought process. I'm happily married, I have two children, I am financially stable but it is the most difficult thing to explain how you feel. Rachel, Caller

