Huge turnaround for Spur as customers return to restaurants
The Spur Corporation's earnings jumped 119% in to R59 million in the six months ended 31 December 2021.
The franchise restaurant group posted its half-year results on Thursday.
Spur reported a strong increase in foot traffic to its restaurants in the last few months of last year as lockdown restrictions eased.
Group revenue grew by 40.3% to R441 million.
The brands owned by Spur include Panarottis, RocoMamas and John Dory's.
The group declared an interim dividend of 49 cents per share.
Growth was driven mainly by the Spur brand.
Bruce Whitfield asks if they are close yet to pre-pandemic takings as he chats to Val Nichas, Group CEO of the Spur Corporation.
Some of the brands are much closer to the 2019 levels than others.Val Nichas, Group CEO - Spur Corporation
As a group, Spur is about 9.5% short of 2019 in terms of restaurant salesVal Nichas, Group CEO - Spur Corporation
Nichar says Spur franchisees are remaining "very vigilant" about adhering to Covid protocols.
We've managed fairly well with the additional foot count... Fortunately, most of our franchisees have also invested in perspex screens between the tables...Val Nichas, Group CEO - Spur Corporation
For more detail on the Spur Corporation's results and plans, take a listen:
