A fantastic 6 months for Discovery, but no dividend as Covid risk persists - CEO
Discovery Limited has reported a 26% increase in normalised headline earnings to over R2,8 billion.
The insurance group posted its results for the six months ended 31 December 2021 on Thursday.
Group operating profit was up 8% to R4.6 billion.
Discovery Life paid out R3.4 billion in Covid-19 claims during the half-year.
"... the earnings impact was limited given strong reinsurance arrangements and previously raised provisions proving adequate. The Group believes the remaining provisions are sufficient to withstand a potential fifth wave."
Discovery decided not to restore a dividend despite the positive results "due to the continued uncertainty caused by Covid-19 on the demographic and economic environment in South Africa".
Bruce Whitfield interviews Adrian Gore, founder and Group Chief Executive Officer of Discovery Limited.
Gore says it's been "an incredibly good six months" for Discovery - aside from the strong numbers, there has also been important progress on a number of fronts.
He cites Discovery Bank's growth, also in the UK, as one example.
I think this has been one of our best periods and I'm excited about where we can head to. I think the biggest risk is geo-political, then there's Covid...Adrian Gore, Founder and Group CEO - Discovery Limited
Commenting on keeping a dividend on hold, Gore says it was a rational decision.
Our rationale was that, until Covid settles, we won't restart the dividend... Covid hopefully is receding but there is risk that there is some more pain to be felt as a life and health insurance company... I will keep looking at that very carefully because we're going strong...Adrian Gore, Founder and Group CEO - Discovery Limited
Listen to the interview with the Discovery CEO below:
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : A fantastic 6 months for Discovery, but no dividend as Covid risk persists - CEO
Source : Picture: Abigail Javier/EWN
