Oil prices top $100 a barrel as world reacts to Russian invasion of Ukraine

24 February 2022 6:51 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
Russia
World markets
Ukraine
Vladimir Putin
The Money Show
Sanctions
Ninety One
Bruce Whifield
Russia invades Ukraine
Jason Borbora-Sheen

Bruce Whitfield talks to Jason Borbora-Sheen, Portfolio Manager at Ninety One, about the current volatility in world markets.
Russian tank © laowaika/123rf.com

The world is watching in horror as Russia continues its invasion of Ukraine, described by Vladimir Putin as "a military operation".

Western allies imposed targeted sanctions on Russia earlier this week after Moscow recognised the 'independence' of two breakaway republics in eastern Ukraine.

Harsher sanctions are now expected.

RELATED: Russian invasion of Ukraine: Does SA as Brics member have a responsibility?

Stock markets in Russia were down by a third, along with its currency.

World markets also tumbled in the wake of the attacks, and oil prices breached $100 a barrel on Thursday.

RELATED: Brace for more fuel price hikes as oil soars to new highs

Bruce Whitfield interviews Jason Borbora-Sheen, Portfolio Manager at Ninety One.

Borbora-Sheen points out that the ripple effects will also impact companies with exposure to Russia, as affected markets experienced huge sell-offs.

... a big sell-off today also on the JSE, particularly in companies with exposure to Russia like Barloworld which sells Caterpillar equipment in Russia, Mondi which has got plants in Russia, Richemont which will have stores dotted around Russia's big cities...

Bruce Whitfield, The Money Show host

Those companies fell by an average of 6% on the day.

Bruce Whitfield, The Money Show host

There's been massive concern around this building over the last few days and weeks... The economic and financial market impact has been significant. What is notable about historical instances of geo-political volatility is that they are fairly rapidly appreciated in price by the markets, and that volatility can persist for some time...

Jason Borbora-Sheen, Portfolio Manager - Ninety One

Borbora-Sheen reports that some impacted markets have already rallied back today.

There has also been minimal impact on US markets so far, he says.

The concern should be around the longer-term perspective he says.

... in particular the commodity impact - for Europe, their reliance on a Russian supply of energy is enormous. The consequences now of having oil prices spike through $100 or more is long-lasting from a monetary policy perspective.

Jason Borbora-Sheen, Portfolio Manager - Ninety One

He cites the example of the 1970s, when inflationary spikes were driven further by geo-political crises.

For more detail, listen to Borbora-Sheen's analysis on The Money Show:


This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Oil prices top $100 a barrel as world reacts to Russian invasion of Ukraine




