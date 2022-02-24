Streaming issues? Report here
Russia invades Ukraine
Tensions between Russia and Ukraine intensifies
Discovery continues to withhold paying dividends despite recording an increase in earnings per share of 26%
Market Commentary
Spur sees group revenue increase by 40.3% as restrictions to restaurant dining were eased
Distell post double digit interim profit growth
What was the test f the finance minister budget?
ZOOM: Small Business Focus: trends in financing SMEs post Covid19
ZOOM Personal Finance - Personal Finance aspects of the 2022 budget speech
'Authorities had enough time to stop July unrest,' Alex leaders tell SAHRC

24 February 2022 4:06 PM
by Zanele Zama
Looting
July Unrest
SAHRC hearings

Eyewitness News reporter Lauren Isaacs gives updates from the SA Human Rights Commission hearings into the July unrest.

Community leaders from Alexandra have told the SA Human Rights Commission (SAHRC) hearings into the July unrest that police had enough time to act on the intelligence they received.

The July unrest that gripped Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal resulted in more than 330 people losing their lives and R25 billion in damages.

Eyewitness News reporter Lauren Isaacs has more details of the hearings.

They are saying the government should have done better because when violence first broke out in KwaZulu-Natal they did receive word that it was likely to spread to Gauteng but nothing was done.

Lauren Isaacs, Reporter - Eyewitness News

Community leaders are saying authorities knew about it, they received information, they received intelligence in time. There was enough information to do something and prevent this.

Lauren Isaacs, Reporter - Eyewitness News

Listen to the full interview below:




Looting
July Unrest
SAHRC hearings

