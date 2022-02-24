'Authorities had enough time to stop July unrest,' Alex leaders tell SAHRC
Community leaders from Alexandra have told the SA Human Rights Commission (SAHRC) hearings into the July unrest that police had enough time to act on the intelligence they received.
The July unrest that gripped Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal resulted in more than 330 people losing their lives and R25 billion in damages.
Eyewitness News reporter Lauren Isaacs has more details of the hearings.
They are saying the government should have done better because when violence first broke out in KwaZulu-Natal they did receive word that it was likely to spread to Gauteng but nothing was done.Lauren Isaacs, Reporter - Eyewitness News
Community leaders are saying authorities knew about it, they received information, they received intelligence in time. There was enough information to do something and prevent this.Lauren Isaacs, Reporter - Eyewitness News
Listen to the full interview below:
