Government was warned about deteriorating state of military assets - Expert
The SA National Defence Force has told Parliament that it is struggling to maintain its assets due to budget cuts.
Speaking to John Perlman, military and defence analyst Helmoed Heitman says the government has been warned several times about the deteriorating state of military assets due to non-maintenance.
Every defence minister since Joe Modise had warned that if you don't fund defence, it will crash and burn. The same situation faces the navy. Normally the warship would go for a refit every ten years or so and major systems would be upgraded at the same time.Helmoed Heitman, Military and defence analyst
It's easy to blame the military which everybody does but the reality is if you don't find the money to maintain the equipment and it doesn't get maintained it will break.Helmoed Heitman, Military and defence analyst
Listen to the full interview below:
