



CAPE TOWN - The National Energy Regulator of South Africa (Nersa) on Thursday granted Eskom a 9,61% electricity tariff hike.

The increase is for 2022/2023 financial year and is set to take effect from 1 April this year.

Last year, the North Gauteng High Court ordered Nersa to settle the tariffs by this month following public consultation with provinces.

Eskom wanted a 20,5% increase. Municipalities will also likely add a surcharge.

In response, the Democratic Alliance (DA) has welcomed Nersa's decision to reject Eskom's initial request.

The DA's Kevin Mileham said: “The increase, while still high, is a long way off the 20.5% requested by Eskom. It will, however, still be ablow to South Africans already struggling under this skyrocketing cost of living.”

This article first appeared on EWN : Nersa grants Eskom a 9.61% tariff hike