Nersa grants Eskom a 9.61% tariff hike
CAPE TOWN - The National Energy Regulator of South Africa (Nersa) on Thursday granted Eskom a 9,61% electricity tariff hike.
The increase is for 2022/2023 financial year and is set to take effect from 1 April this year.
Last year, the North Gauteng High Court ordered Nersa to settle the tariffs by this month following public consultation with provinces.
Eskom wanted a 20,5% increase. Municipalities will also likely add a surcharge.
In response, the Democratic Alliance (DA) has welcomed Nersa's decision to reject Eskom's initial request.
The DA's Kevin Mileham said: “The increase, while still high, is a long way off the 20.5% requested by Eskom. It will, however, still be ablow to South Africans already struggling under this skyrocketing cost of living.”
This article first appeared on EWN : Nersa grants Eskom a 9.61% tariff hike
Source : Reinart Toerien/EWN
More from Business
Your pension fund will soon be able to invest more of your money offshore
Galileo Capital's Warren Ingram explains why the Section 28 announcement contained in the Budget Speech, is a huge move.Read More
Is it still possible for the average person to retire, and how do we get there?
How do we make sure we get to enjoy the fruits of our labour? Bruce Whitfield interviews personal financial adviser Warren Ingram.Read More
Huge turnaround for Spur as customers return to restaurants
The Money Show interviews Val Nichas, Group CEO of the Spur Corporation (the group's brands include RocoMamas, John Dory's..).Read More
A fantastic 6 months for Discovery, but no dividend as Covid risk persists - CEO
Bruce Whitfield interviews CEO Adrian Gore about Discovery Limited's results for the 6 months to 31 December 2021.Read More
Oil prices top $100 a barrel as world reacts to Russian invasion of Ukraine
Bruce Whitfield talks to Jason Borbora-Sheen, Portfolio Manager at Ninety One, about the current volatility in world markets.Read More
Tax relief announcement: good for individuals, business and ultimately Sars too
Bruce Whitfield interviews tax specialists Charles De Wet (ENSAfrica) and Angelique Worms (Deloitte).Read More
SA's R182bn revenue 'windfall' driven by Sars compliance efforts - Kieswetter
The Money Show interviews Edward Kieswetter, Commissioner of the SA Revenue Service, after the 2022 Budget Speech.Read More
[WATCH] Do Wimpy's 'cultural misunderstanding' TV adverts work?
While the scenario might be funny, the ads' relationship to the brand is tenuous - branding expert Andy Rice on The Money ShowRead More
Shopify - a story of making lemonade out of lemons
The founder was refused a work permit, so he built a company that is worth $78 billion and he owns 7% of it.Read More
More from Local
Your pension fund will soon be able to invest more of your money offshore
Galileo Capital's Warren Ingram explains why the Section 28 announcement contained in the Budget Speech, is a huge move.Read More
Huge turnaround for Spur as customers return to restaurants
The Money Show interviews Val Nichas, Group CEO of the Spur Corporation (the group's brands include RocoMamas, John Dory's..).Read More
Government was warned about deteriorating state of military assets - Expert
Military and defence analyst Helmoed Heitman says the government has been warned several times about the deteriorating state of military assets due to non-maintenance.Read More
'Authorities had enough time to stop July unrest,' Alex leaders tell SAHRC
Eyewitness News reporter Lauren Isaacs gives updates from the SA Human Rights Commission hearings into the July unrest.Read More
Callers open up about their mental health
Caller Rachel tells Relebogile Mabotja it is difficult to explain how one feels.Read More
'A Tribute to our Friend and Brother': Riky Rick remembered in touching song
Big Zulu has now composed a song with Nkabi Records artists Mduduzi Ncube and Siya Ntuli titled 'A Tribute To Our Friend and Brother - Rest in Peace'.Read More
I find hilarity in everything - Jason Goliath
In this feature of Hanging Out, comedian Jason Goliath talks about what keeps him going and adjusting to online comedy.Read More
SA Human Rights Commission to probe E.coli outbreak in Eastern Cape
The commission's Eileen Carter says the investigation comes after a child died from drinking tap water in the municipality.Read More
Gondongwana’s Budget Speech was confidence building - Bruce Whitfield
The Money Show host Bruce Whitfield reflects on the Finance Minister's maiden speech on Wednesday.Read More